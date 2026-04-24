NSFAS welcomes arrests in Lephalale fraud and theft case

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) welcomes the decisive action taken by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Limpopo, which has resulted in the arrest of eleven individuals and four companies on charges of alleged fraud and theft involving NSFAS funds. The accused appeared before the Lephalale Magistrate Court on Tuesday and are scheduled to appear before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

NSFAS is deeply concerned by the reported allegations that, during 2017, funds intended to support deserving students were diverted for personal gain through fraudulent activities involving senior staff and clerks at Lephalale TVET College. Such actions not only compromise the integrity of the Scheme but also deny deserving students access to educational opportunities.

NSFAS commends the Hawks, under the leadership of Major General Gopez Govender, for their unwavering commitment to uncovering and addressing corruption. The Scheme remains steadfast in its resolve to cooperate fully with all law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice prevails and that public funds are protected.

Our mission remains to provide financial support to students in need, and we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and good governance. NSFAS takes any breach of trust extremely seriously and will pursue all available measures to safeguard the Scheme and its beneficiaries.

We urge any member of the public with information that may assist investigations to contact the Hawks. Together, we can protect the future of South Africa’s students and restore confidence in the administration of student financial aid.

For further information, please contact:

Ishmael Mnisi

Cell: 063 683 7337

#GovZAUpdates