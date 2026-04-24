NSFAS on allowance payments at TVET colleges

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) successfully disbursed allowances to 203 653 Technical and Vocational Training students to the value of R621 million as per its commitment on the 17th April 2026. This is part of NSFAS continued commitment to effective and efficient disbursements to ensure continuous teaching and learning at institutions of higher learning.

As part of NSFAS review and due diligence, 12 000 students were found to be non-qualifying for this allowance run as a result of data exchange inconsistencies between Colleges and NSFAS. NSFAS is supporting Colleges in resolving these inconsistencies and will determine if a supplementary payment run is required.

NSFAS is actively assisting all affected colleges in reviewing and correcting student records. Regional working sessions with college staff commenced yesterday, with priority given to resolving outstanding data issues. Upon receipt of verified and corrected data, we encourage institutions to expedite data correction to ensure eligible students are included in upcoming disbursements.

To prevent further disruptions, NSFAS has implemented enhanced support measures, including the deployment of specialist teams to colleges across the provinces to assist with resolving outstanding data issues.

We are strengthening collaboration with all institutions to ensure accurate and timely data submission, which is critical for efficient allowance disbursement and to prevent future delays. NSFAS remains committed to enabling uninterrupted teaching and learning and urges all colleges to prioritise data review and correction to ensure prompt payment to all eligible students.

NSFAS values the partnership with stakeholders and remains committed to the principles of transparency, accountability, and student-centered service delivery. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of all parties as we work towards a swift resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Ishmael Mnisi

Cell: 063 683 7337

#GovZAUpdates