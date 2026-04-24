Western Cape Mobility calls for applications for traffic officer cadet bursary programme

The Western Cape Mobility Department is calling on eligible candidates to apply for its Traffic Officer Cadet bursary programme, offering the opportunity to complete a Further Education and Training Certificate in Road Traffic Law Enforcement.

The 12-month training programme will commence on 8 June 2026 at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell, Cape Town. Successful applicants will be trained and prepared for deployment as Traffic Officers across various traffic centres in the Western Cape.

The Department also notes, with concern, the various online scams that falsely advertise traffic officer training and request payment from prospective applicants.

Residents are strongly cautioned that:

No payment is required to apply for this bursary programme

Applications can only be submitted through the official Western Cape Government Jobs webpage

“This bursary programme offers a valuable opportunity for young people to build a career in law enforcement while making a real impact on road safety in the Western Cape. We encourage all eligible candidates to apply before the closing date of 5 May. We also caution residents about the various scams targeting applicants. There are no fees required for this programme. If you are passionate about road safety and keen to help make a difference on Western Cape roads, please submit an application” said Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director Traffic Management.

The Department encourages disciplined, committed, and physically fit individuals aged 35 and under to apply.

Applications are now open and will close on 5 May 2026. For more information and to submit an application, please visit the official Western Cape Government Jobs webpage.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Muneera Allie

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

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