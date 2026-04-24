Basic Education commemorates World Book and Copyright Day, 23 Apr

The Department of Basic Education (DBE), in partnership with the National Library of South Africa, Room to Read, the City of Cape Town, Iziko Museums of South Africa, and Book Dash, will commemorate World Book and Copyright Day on 23 April 2026 under the theme: “Read, Make Your Star Shine.”

Observed globally following its proclamation by UNESCO in 1995, World Book and Copyright Day celebrates books and authors, promotes a culture of reading, and raises awareness about the importance of protecting intellectual property.

In South Africa, the day serves as an opportunity to bring renewed focus to reading as a critical foundation for learning and development. It also highlights the role that families, schools, libraries, and communities play in shaping a nation of readers.

The national programme will be hosted in the Western Cape, with activities taking place at Cape Town High School and the Centre for the Book. The programme will include author engagements, storytelling sessions, guided reading activities, book exhibitions, copyright awareness discussions, book distribution, and cultural performances. An emphasis will also be placed on indigenous languages, recognising their importance in improving comprehension, strengthening cultural identity, and promoting inclusivity.

While the national event provides a focal point, provinces across the country are encouraged to implement activities within their own contexts, ensuring that the celebration reaches communities far beyond the main venue.

South Africa continues to face challenges with reading proficiency, particularly in the early grades. World Book and Copyright Day is therefore positioned not only as a celebration, but as a practical intervention to encourage consistent reading habits and improve access to books.

The DBE calls on all South Africans to take part in the day’s activities in their own spaces. Participation does not require large-scale events; simple actions can make a meaningful difference.

Communities are encouraged to:

Read at home or in small groups

Start or support reading clubs

Visit local libraries

Share or donate books

Encourage children to read, write, and tell stories

World Book and Copyright Day also serves to highlight the importance of respecting the work of authors and creators. Protecting intellectual property ensures that creativity is valued and sustained and supports the continued growth of the country’s knowledge and creative sectors.

The Department emphasises that building a culture of reading requires sustained effort beyond a single day. Schools and communities are encouraged to continue reading initiatives through ongoing programmes such as reading clubs, library use, and community-led activities.

World Book and Copyright Day 2026 is a call to action for all South Africans to play a role in promoting reading and expanding access to books. Through collective effort, it is possible to build a society where reading becomes part of everyday life.

Members of the media are invited to attend the celebration as follows:

Section A: Flag hoisting

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time: 08h30

Venue: Cape Town High School, 96 Hatfield St, Gardens, Cape Town

Section B: Formal world book and copyright day celebration

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Centre for the Book Main Hall, 62 Queens Victoria Street, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Acting Director: Communications and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

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