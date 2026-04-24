MEC David Maynier on 2026 World Book Day

This morning, as we celebrated World Book and Copyright Day at Cape Town High School, I issued a challenge to high school learners in the Western Cape:

Read one book, cover to cover, this year. Not for school, but for the joy of it.

And when you have finished that book, read another, and another. That is how we build a generation of readers in the Western Cape.

And if the going is tough, remember that one page a day is still a win!

World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated annually on 23 April, and designated by UNESCO to promote reading across all ages.

This morning’s event was organised by our Education Library and Information Services (EDULIS) team, and supported by the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Arts and Culture. The National Library of South Africa (NSLA) also handed over a donation of books to the value of R20 000 to the school, to help grow their school library.

Cape Town High School’s library had fallen out of use and was revived in 2024 with the help of a new teacher, Mr Aphiwe Sigadi, who helped learners to create a book club and ultimately expand the school library. The book club is thriving with 64 members, and the donation from the NSLA will go a long way to further developing their library.

Mr Sigadi emphasises that the value of reading goes beyond the classroom:

“Once you create a culture of valuing reading and books, you are actually crafting an individual who will be responsible enough to respect other people’s rights.”

Having the library as a school resource, and the culture of reading that the school is developing, has helped learners see the world in a new way.

Inonge Matayi says: “You are seeing the world through the perspective of another person, each challenge that they have seen, something that you have never known.”

Hlumelo Fatyi suggested ways to encourage others to read: “I wouldn’t try to force my thoughts onto them, I would rather just refer them to a few books that someone who has just started reading would enjoy. Not everyone is into reading, but if you give them time with a book, they will go far.”

We look forward to seeing Cape Town High School’s book club and library go from strength to strength!

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

Social media:

Facebook – Minister David Maynier

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