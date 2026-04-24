Wuzhishan Rainforest Culture Week Celebrating Ethnic Unity Concludes Successfully

HAINAN, CHINA, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From April 15 to 19, the 2026 Hainan "March 3rd" Wuzhishan sub-venue series events were brilliantly staged in Wuzhishan. As the centerpiece of this year's celebration, the newly launched "Miss Li · Hainan 'March 3rd' Water Village Show" and the grand parade of ten thousand people dancing together, along with other ethnic unity festivities, complemented each other. With mountains and waters as the stage and ethnic culture as the soul, they presented an immersive ethnic cultural feast to visitors from all directions.

Water Stage Makes Stunning Debut, Ethnic Culture Performed Amidst Mountains and Waters

The event, themed around the Miss Li · Hainan "March 3rd" Water Village Show, leveraged the pristine landscape advantages of the Nantian Shengshui Scenic Area. Breaking traditional stage boundaries, it used the water as the stage and the rainforest as the backdrop, creating a unique immersive water performance venue. From April 15 to 18, nightly spectacles continued non-stop, featuring intangible cultural heritage shows, exquisite dance dramas, and live-action performances, deeply integrating rainforest ecology with ethnic culture, offering visitors a thoroughly enjoyable cultural tourism feast.

On the evening of April 16, Wuzhishan City's original boutique dance drama "Song of the Li Girls" premiered on the Nansheng River water stage. As evening breezes gently brushed the riverbank and ripples spread across the water surface, light and shadow played across the floating stage. Dancers in flowing costumes moved to the music, with lighting tones shifting as the narrative progressed, vividly bringing to life the Li ethnic maiden depicted by Ming Dynasty drama master Tang Xianzu. The entire drama traces the life journey of a Li maiden, linking together distinctive Li ethnic customs such as the coming-of-age ceremony, nose flute love messages, and traditional wedding customs. It weaves Li brocade patterns, traditional bamboo and wood instrumental music, ethnic costume aesthetics, and other cultural elements into the dance vocabulary. This serves both as an artistic translation of national intangible cultural heritage items and fully demonstrates Wuzhishan's artistic and creative strength as a core ethnic cultural area. The riverbanks were crowded with people who had come upon hearing the news, all raising their phones to capture the moving moments on stage, with exclamations of amazement and applause rising one after another. Mr. Li, a tourist from Tianjin, exclaimed: "The stage is on the water, very unique, showcasing Hainan's ethnic culture, quite stunning."

Riverside Long Table Banquet Comes Alive with Culinary Delights, Creating Immersive Food Experience

During the event, a super-long table banquet accommodating 600 people was set up along the water, featuring Wuzhishan City's "Top Ten New Famous Dishes" and other specialty bamboo tray meals, accompanied by folk performances, creating an immersive gourmet experience. Visitors sat around the table, tasting authentic Li and Miao flavors such as five-hoofed pigs and sour fish soup amid the lively atmosphere, experiencing up close the unique charm of ethnic culture.

Meanwhile, Li brocade techniques and modern fashion collided and merged at the ethnic intangible cultural heritage show, where designers and intangible cultural heritage inheritors from various places showcased innovative Li brocade costumes and cultural and creative works, bringing the ancient art of spinning, dyeing, weaving, and embroidery into contemporary life.

Ten Thousand Person Parade Ignites the Entire City, Ethnic Unity Celebration Composes a Splendid Chapter

On the afternoon of April 19, the Ten Thousand People Dancing Together · Joyous Grand Parade took place along March 3rd Avenue to March 3rd Square, bringing the atmosphere of this ethnic unity celebration to its climax. In the parade, people from various ethnic groups dressed in splendid costumes, singing and dancing, utilizing Li brocade patterned fabrics to create distinctive street landscapes, fully embodying the event's theme of "Hainan March 3rd, Mountains and Seas in One Heart." Along the route, interactive activities such as bamboo pole dancing, communal dancing, and rice-pounding dancing took turns, with citizens and visitors enthusiastically participating, merging into the joyful crowd. The entire mountain city became an ocean of joy, filled with songs and dance.

As a core IP, the Miss Li · Water Village Show officially staged on the evening of April 18 integrated riverside parades, water performances, drone formations, and fireworks displays. Hundreds of drones depicted Li ethnic totems such as the Gan'gong Bird and the Great Warrior in the night sky, creating a three-dimensional light and shadow feast combining "water and sky." The drone formations and fireworks displays jointly painted an aerial picture of "mountains and seas in one heart" and the brilliant "Li brocade-like flowers" fireworks, together illuminating the night sky of the Emerald Mountain City.

Cultural Tourism Integration Brings New Brilliance, A Pan-City Feast Shows Charm

In recent years, Wuzhishan City has leveraged its ecological resources and ethnic cultural heritage to innovatively create the "Rainforest Culture Week" distinctive cultural tourism brand, establishing a fusion model of "intangible cultural heritage + fashion + art + technology + tourism." Through six core activities, it has promoted the creative transformation and innovative development of outstanding traditional culture. This event was meticulously planned with a panoramic activity layout of "day tours + night viewing" and "core area + connected areas," covering multiple dimensions including intangible cultural heritage innovation, stage arts, film and television creativity, live-action performances, specialty cuisine, and public participation. During Wuzhishan's "March 3rd" period, five boutique tourism routes were also simultaneously launched, covering rural experiences, red heritage exploration, Miao ethnic adventures, cultural root-seeking, and intangible cultural heritage in-depth tours, comprehensively showcasing the unique charm of "rainforest秘境, ethnic customs, red memories, and vibrant mountain city" to tourists from within and outside the province.

This year's Rainforest Culture Week featured innovative cultural tourism highlights and a warm, lively on-site atmosphere: the Traditional Costume Cultural and Creative Competition and Intangible Cultural Heritage Show brought thousand-year-old techniques to new brilliance, demonstrating cultural confidence; the boutique short drama filming used film and television to empower cultural tourism, telling new stories of unity in the new era; the specialty long table banquet was fragrant, with citizens and visitors sitting and eating together in harmony; the Ten Thousand People Dancing Together · Joyous Grand Parade was magnificent, with people of all ethnic groups joining hands in song and dance, passing on the bonfire, as close as one family. The "Tongshi 1988" panoramic immersive performing arts neighborhood simultaneously burst with vitality, with joyful scenes at every step, showcasing brotherly affection, mutual support, unity of hearts, and spiritual togetherness.

From cultural heritage to innovative development, from live-action feasts to universal participation, this year's Wuzhishan "March 3rd" Rainforest Culture Week used culture as a bridge, unity as the soul, and innovation as wings, fully demonstrating the fruitful achievements of all ethnic groups working together and thriving together, vividly interpreting the profound connotation of forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and comprehensively enhancing the city's cultural tourism brand influence and reputation.

Cao Yinqiao, General Manager of Wuzhishan Tropical Rainforest Tourism and Culture Investment Group, stated that this year's Rainforest Culture Week steadfastly adhered to the main line of forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, using the Miss Li brand as a driving force, deeply cultivating the integration path of intangible cultural heritage, fashion, technology, and tourism, integrating rainforest ecology, Li and Miao culture, and universal sharing into one, ensuring that the traditional festival possesses both cultural roots, contemporary innovation, and universal warmth. This event is not only a continuation of ethnic culture but also an innovative exploration of cultural tourism integration, and a vivid practice of ethnic unity. In the future, the Tourism Investment Group will continue to polish the "March 3rd" Rainforest Culture Week brand, strengthen core business formats such as immersive performances, intangible cultural heritage creativity, and comprehensive tourism, support urban development with high-quality cultural tourism supply, and allow Wuzhishan's ecological beauty, cultural charm, and power of unity to continue to shine.

Moving forward, Wuzhishan City will continue to empower ethnic unity and progress through cultural tourism integration, deeply cultivate ecological and cultural resources, and create more cultural brands and activity scenes that unite hearts, enhance identity, and benefit the people. It will continuously promote extensive interaction, comprehensive exchange, and deep integration among all ethnic groups, accelerate the construction of a new highland for cultural tourism integration and development and a demonstration zone for ethnic unity and progress in central Hainan, allowing the flower of unity to bloom eternally, and allowing the "Emerald Mountain City" to write an even more glorious chapter of the times through unity and endeavor.

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