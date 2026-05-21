China’s AISTALAND GT7 Claims Prestigious Italian A’Design Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese new energy vehicle design has once again earned global authoritative recognition! Recently, the AISTALAND (QIJING in Chinese) GT7, jointly developed by HUAWEI QIANKUN and GAC Group, captured the top-tier Platinum Design Award at the 2026 Italian A’Design Award. Revered as the “Oscar of European Design,” the award is extremely exclusive, bestowed upon only around 1% of global entries.

In terms of design details, the AISTALAND GT7 is conceived around the theme of “Future Luxury GT,” blending a low-slung, wide-body shooting brake stance with elegant, dynamic lines. Its signature rear “Wings of AISTALAND” diffuse ambient lighting system delivers a strikingly avant-garde, high-tech aesthetic. Inside, the cabin merges a futuristic sensibility, technological sophistication, and a humanistic touch. Centered on the stellar ring diffuser, the Interstellar Space Cabin stretches outward from the central console to both sides, seamlessly blending an interstellar technological texture with the driving DNA of a shooting brake. Powered by HUAWEI QIANKUN’s intelligent technologies, the AISTALAND GT7 truly reimagines future mobility with AI, seamlessly embedding intelligent interaction across exterior design, cockpit layout, and overall user experience.

This international triumph fully showcases the dual advancement of Chinese new energy GT models in both aesthetic design and user experience. The AISTALAND GT7 is scheduled to begin deliveries in June. Tailored for “born enthusiasts,” this sincere masterpiece is set to define the intelligent shooting brake segment and inject new vitality into the fiercely competitive high-end new energy vehicle market.

https://www.aistalandauto.com/

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