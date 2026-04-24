Wadim Rosenstein is redefining marketing for chess

With a global audience and growing commercial appeal, chess offers a powerful platform for international visibility” — Wadim Rosenstein, Founder of WR Group Holding

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in history, Japan will host a world-level chess competition. The project is an initiative by Wadim Rosenstein, a German entrepreneur who has spent the past four years backing and organizing top-level chess competitions, and who even signed world number one Magnus Carlsen for his team. His ambition is clear: to bring chess to new markets, new demographics, and new stages. Japan, one of the world’s most attractive and influential countries, is the next step in that vision.The tournament will take place in Tokyo on June 6–7, 2026, in a country long celebrated for its own rich board game traditions and gaming scene, and the global response has been immediate. On Twitter alone, the official announcement surpassed 23 million views within 24 hours, averaging almost one million views per hour.The post, which is still making waves, was created by Rosenstein himself, combining several guerrilla marketing techniques. It included a playful nod to the “6-7” meme, playing on the event dates, one of the candidates for Dictionary.com’s “word of the year,” which helped boost engagement among younger audiences. Tagging some of Japan’s most recognizable brands further amplified the post’s performance. Top chess players and influencers quickly picked up the news, sharing it with genuine enthusiasm and extending its reach even further.Rosenstein, who holds an EMBA from the SGMI Management Institut St. Gallen in Switzerland, is sponsoring the tour through his company WR Group Holding. In the announcement, he also invited Japan’s leading corporations to support the initiative. “With a global audience and growing commercial appeal, chess offers a powerful platform for international visibility,” says Mr Rosenstein, who has already created a blueprint for top-level events with previous initiatives, and is now revolutioning how the game should be marketed.The event in Tokyo will feature an elite women’s field: three of the highest-rated players from Asia, four additional invited players, and one qualifier from an online selection tournament, all competing for the title.The competition is part of the newly created WR Women’s Chess Tour, a four-event global circuit envisioned by Wadim Rosenstein, spanning Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inspired by the structure and visibility of professional tours such as the WTA in tennis, the circuit aims to bring women’s chess to the global stage it deserves.Japan is ready. Chess is arriving. The world is paying attention, and Rosenstein is moving the pieces.About WR Group Holding:WR Group Holding is a diversified global enterprise that operates in 70 countries, specialising in logistics, heavy engineering, and IT, with additional interests in real estate development and international sports initiatives. The group includes WR Logistics, whose network spans land, sea, and remote corridors, delivering oversized and critical infrastructure cargo to regions beyond conventional reach, and INCO Engineering, which carries forward one of the world’s oldest industrial legacies, specialising in shaft hoisting systems for the mining sector while preserving and advancing technologies rooted in the 19th century.Through strategic real estate investments, the group supports workforce mobility and long-term regional growth. Working in close partnership with governments and institutional stakeholders, WR Group contributes to national capacity, resource security, and long-term economic sovereignty.More information:www.wr.group

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