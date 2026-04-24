PVN Seniors Prove Prom Night Magic Never Ages

PVN Prom King and Queen Getting the Dance Party Started PVN Resident Ladies

Presbyterian Village North residents hosted a Roaring Twenties–themed “senior prom,” featuring music, dancing and crowned royalty, proving prom joy never fades.

My husband and I went to our high school and college proms together, and here we are 65 years later” — Barbara Bartolomeo, PVN resident

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With high school prom season in full swing, young-at-heart residents at Presbyterian Village North (PVN), a luxury senior living community in Dallas, decided it was only fitting to capture a little of that same magic for themselves. And they did not hold back at their own "senior prom"!

PVN's McGowan Auditorium was transformed into a dazzling Roaring Twenties scene, complete with a dance floor, shimmering gold accents and a lively, throwback energy that set the nostalgic tone from the moment guests walked in.

"Well, none of us were around in the 1920s, but the more the prom was advertised, the more it became like a big teenage party where everybody was invested and excited," shared Celine Hubler, PVN resident.

Residents and teammates arrived at the PVN Prom fully embracing the theme and dressed to impress in flapper dresses, sharp suits, pearls, boas and fedoras. Just as if they were arriving at their high school prom, friends greeted each other with excitement, stopped for photos and took in all the thoughtful touches that made the evening feel elegant and fun. Light bites and a bar featuring a special "prom punch" added to the festive atmosphere.

The evening really came to life when entertainers Marty Ruiz and Peggy Lohr took the stage. Their live music quickly drew a crowd to the dance floor. Some residents showed off their best Charleston-inspired moves while others swayed along, smiling and soaking in the moment. Every song was met with cheers and applause.

"My husband and I went to our high school and college proms together, and here we are 65 years later," said Barbara Bartolomeo, PVN resident.

To top it all off, the evening ended with the crowning of the PVN Prom King and Queen, Lori Stone and Jim Bob Holmes, chosen by resident popular vote and eagerly anticipated by all attendees.

When asked how it felt to be crowned as prom royalty, Queen Lori said, "I'm totally amazed!" "It was a big surprise!" said King Jim Bob.

"Events like prom still matter at this stage in life because it gives the residents a chance to celebrate, express themselves and connect with one another," said Dora Levia, PVN Community Life Manager. "It's a way to revisit memories while also creating new ones, and it's also a great reminder that moments of joy don't fade with time."

The twenties may have been a century ago, but for one unforgettable night, PVN brought that spirit roaring back. And if there is one thing the evening proved, it is that whether age 18 or 88, the joy of prom night never really fades.

King Jim Bob may have summarized the PVN Prom experience best when he said, "I'm a lot of fun even as I get old."

B-Roll from "Senior Citizen" Prom

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