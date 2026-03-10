Intergenerational Harmony: SMU Students Bring Music and Memories to PVN Residents

Intergenerational Support in Action: SMU x PVN Music Therapy

SMU music therapy students bring intergenerational joy to PVN, using familiar songs to spark memories and movement for Memory Care/Assisted Living residents.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sounds of laughter and familiar melodies fill the halls of Presbyterian Village North (PVN) as Southern Methodist University (SMU) music therapy students step into Memory Care and Assisted Living, taking their talents beyond the college classroom and turning a routine morning at a senior living community into a joyful experience.

Kailyn Welch and Michelle Mendoza, two of the SMU students leading the musical sessions, work under the guidance of PVN’s board-certified music therapists to engage residents through songs from decades past - tunes requested by the PVN residents themselves or pulled from the soundtrack of their early adulthood. For some participants, a single note sparks a memory, a smile or even a dance in their chair. It’s in these moments that the magic of music therapy becomes clear.

“Music isn’t just about listening,” explains Diane Powell, SMU Adjunct Professor. “It’s about engagement. Singing helps with breath support. Moving to music keeps the blood flowing and the body active. Playing instruments develops coordination and rhythm. And most importantly, music taps into parts of the brain that hold memories, even for those living with dementia.”

Residents who may struggle with other activities or social situations often light up during these sessions, their eyes bright and their voices joining in familiar choruses. The therapy sessions are designed to engage them fully - physically, mentally and socially - creating experiences that are as purposeful as they are fun.

This intergenerational partnership is a win-win. SMU students gain hands-on experience working with older adults in a clinical setting, while PVN residents feel energized and connected. “It gives our residents a chance to be seen and heard,” said Maurisha Bowie, PVN Community Life Manager. “The joy, the movement, the memories - it all comes together in such a beautiful way.”

This program is more than just music; by bridging generations it provides engagement and care one song at a time.

SMU Students Make Music with PVN Seniors

