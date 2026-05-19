The Roof Guys Offers $250 Military Rebate Through GAF Roofs for Troops Program

GAF Roofs for Troops

The Roof Guys offers the GAF Roofs for Troops rebate, providing eligible military members and veterans a rebate on qualifying GAF roofing system installations.

Through the GAF Roofs for Troops program, we can help veterans and active service members protect their homes with a new roof...and back every qualifying installation with an Enhanced GAF Warranty.” — Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roof Guys, a GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor serving Central Florida, is proud to offer the 2026 GAF Roofs for Troops rebate program, providing eligible military members, veterans, and retirees a $250 rebate on qualifying GAF roofing system installations through December 31, 2026.The GAF Roofs for Troops program was created to give back to the men and women who serve and have served in the United States military. The program offers a $250 rebate to active military members, honorably discharged veterans, and military retirees who install a qualifying GAF roofing system on their home and purchase an Enhanced Warranty. The program is valid for installations completed between January 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026.As a GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor, The Roof Guys is among a select group of roofing professionals authorized to offer GAF's Enhanced Warranty packages to homeowners. GAF estimates that only 3% of all roofing contractors in the United States achieve Master Elite status, a designation that requires meeting strict standards for quality, reliability, and ongoing training. This certification is a prerequisite for contractors participating in the Roofs for Troops program, ensuring that eligible military homeowners receive their installation from a thoroughly vetted professional."Our military community gives so much to this country, and we are honored to give something back," said Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys. "Through the GAF Roofs for Troops program, we can help veterans and active service members protect their homes with a new roof, and as a Master Elite Contractor, we can back every qualifying installation with an Enhanced GAF Warranty."GAF is North America's largest roofing manufacturer and has been a trusted name in roofing for more than 130 years. The Roofs for Troops program reflects GAF's long-standing commitment to honoring military service members and connecting them with certified roofing professionals who deliver high-quality installations.For military homeowners in Lake, Marion, and Sumter Counties, The Roof Guys offers a full range of roofing services, including complete roof replacements , storm damage assessment, and roof repairs , all backed by GAF Master Elite certification, a Presidents Club designation, and a commitment to completing projects efficiently without sacrificing quality.About The Roof GuysThe Roof Guys is a GAF Master Elite Certified roofing contractor serving Lake, Marion, and Sumter Counties in Central Florida, including The Villages and surrounding communities. The company offers roof replacements, repairs, storm damage assessments, attic insulation, ventilation, skylights, and custom gutters. As a Master Elite and Presidents Club contractor, The Roof Guys is authorized to offer GAF's full range of Enhanced Warranty packages to homeowners. To learn more or claim your Roofs for Troops rebate, visit theroofguys.com or call 352-553-2798.

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