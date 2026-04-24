Webinar: The Missing Link in AI Documentation — April 28 at 12:00 PM ET

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many providers are achieving good results with AI documentation, reviewing charts is still time consuming and not quite seamless. An upcoming webinar, "The Missing Link in AI Documentation" addresses the charting gap in which AI generates the note—but the provider still becomes the editor. AI + Scribe oversight may be the solution. Click here to register for this live demonstration and informative session on Tuesday, April 28 at 12:00 PM ET, to learn how clinical documentation can be generated accurately, structured correctly, and made chart ready.The session is for providers considering adopting or switching their AI documentation solution as well as those that seek more productivity from their existing AI solution without changing.The speaker, Terry Cielsa, SVP of ScribeRyte, will address how providers are using ScribeRyte AI a standalone and hybrid AI + Scribing solution to generate complete SOAP notes in seconds from natural conversation. The speaker will present real world cases that show how practices can:• Cut 2–3 hours of daily charting review• Capture ICD-10, E/M, and HCC documentation elements automatically• Use your existing AI chart documentation solution with trained scribe oversight to improve note quality and reduce charting time• Fit into existing clinical workflows across any EHR ScribeRyte AI records patient encounters and delivers close to 100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit with intelligent, human assisted scribing.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting and real-time remote physician scribes, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. ScribeRyte AIdelivers fast, nearly 100% accurate, and HIPAA compliant clinical documentation that integrates with leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic Haiku/Hyperdrive, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2026, 2025, and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a 2025 KLAS First Look Survey for its ScribeRyte AI Platform.For more information, visit ScribeRyte AI or ScribeEMR online. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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