Flexfire LEDs Launches Leona® All-in-One Tunable White Smart Dimmer Driver

New all-in-one tunable white smart dimmer switch combines LED driver, app control, and voice command integration

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexfire LEDs, a leading manufacturer and provider of premium LED lighting and smart control systems, announced the launch of the LeonaAll-in-One Tunable White Smart Dimmer Driver, an innovative smart dimmer switch designed to simplify LED lighting control for homeowners and professionals.Unlike traditional dimmer switches, the Leona® All-in-One Smart Dimmer Driver combines a Class 2 24V 96W power supply with smart home capabilities in a Decora-style switch. This eliminates the need to install separate LED dimmers and LED drivers, and compatibility concerns between components.What sets this solution apart is the combination of smart app-based control with tunable white lighting control capabilities—a first in the market. Until now, smart dimmers have been limited to static or single-color lighting. The LeonaAll-in-One Smart Dimmer Driver allows users to adjust color temperature independently from brightness on tunable white LED lighting, all from their phone, voice commands, or the physical switch.Key Features:- Built-In LED Driver: Class 2 96W 24V DC output.- Manual Control Options: Turn lights on/off, dim, and adjust color temperature from the physical switch.- Remote Control: Control lights from anywhere using the LeonaSmart app.- Voice Integration: Compatible with Google Home and Alexa for hands-free control.- Automation: Create custom schedules and countdown timers for lighting routines.- Versatility: Works with tunable white and single-color 24V DC LED strips with no minimum load requirement.- Seamless Design: Decora-style form factor blends into any home's existing switch configuration.This control switch benefits both homeowners and professionals. Homeowners gain convenient smart remote control, third-party control integration, and automation capabilities. Contractors and integrators appreciate the all-in-one design that simplifies installation and reduces costs, while maintaining the professional-grade performance their projects demand.“Our mission at Flexfire is to make high-quality LED lighting accessible for everyone. This addition to our LeonaSmart Home System is a significant step toward that goal. It puts powerful lighting control in the hands of users without requiring them to become smart home experts,” said Emily Bua, CEO of Flexfire LEDs.“The best technology is invisible—you shouldn't have to think about how to use it,” said Caye Piper, Director of Product and Development at Flexfire LEDs. “The LeonaDimmer Driver looks and feels like a regular dimmer switch, but it gives you the full power of a smart lighting system. That's the balance we were after.”The LeonaAll-in-One Tunable White Smart Dimmer Driver will be available starting April 22, 2026. For more information about Flexfire’s smart lighting control solutions, visit www.flexfireleds.com or contact the company directly.About Flexfire LEDs:Flexfire LEDs manufactures premium LED strip lighting for professionals and homeowners. From architectural installations to smart home automation, Flexfire delivers reliable, innovative lighting solutions that contractors, designers, and integrators trust to bring their projects to life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.