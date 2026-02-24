Flexfire LEDs Announces Strategic Price Reductions and New Bulk Pricing Program to Support Project Growth

Flexfire LEDs announced new price reductions and bulk pricing discounts for several lighting products

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexfire LEDs announced price reductions across select lighting products , effective February 19th, along with the launch of a new bulk pricing feature designed to support larger projects and deliver increased value to professional partners.The price adjustments—primarily focused on lighting products—reflect Flexfire’s continued commitment to strengthening long-term partnerships while maintaining the company’s established standards for quality, performance, and warranty coverage.“Supporting our partners’ growth has always been central to our mission,” said Emily Bua, CEO. “These pricing updates allow us to deliver greater cost efficiency without compromising the premium quality and reliability our customers expect.”In addition to reduced pricing, Flexfire LEDs is introducing automatic bulk discounts on select products. The new volume-based pricing model is designed to benefit larger orders and project-based purchasing. Bulk discounts will stack with existing partner pricing, creating expanded savings opportunities for qualified customers The enhanced pricing structure will be automatically applied at checkout, streamlining the purchasing process and eliminating the need for manual adjustments or promotional codes.The initiative is expected to benefit everyone, but especially contractors, integrators, designers, and project managers seeking to standardize materials and improve margins across installations. With consistent product quality and expanded pricing advantages, partners can confidently stock and deploy core lighting solutions across projects.Flexfire LEDs emphasized that product performance, manufacturing standards, and warranty protections remain unchanged.“This is about delivering more value to the relationships we’ve built,” Bua added. “We view every partner as a long-term collaborator, and we are committed to investing in their continued success.”For more information about Flexfire LEDs’ updated pricing and bulk discount program, visit www.flexfireleds.com or contact the company directly.About Flexfire LEDs:Flexfire LEDs is a leading provider of premium LED strip lighting solutions for professional applications. Known for quality, reliability, and customer-focused service, Flexfire partners with contractors, designers, and integrators nationwide to deliver high-performance lighting solutions across residential and commercial projects.

