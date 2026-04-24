Enlighten Clinical Solutions to Present at Eyecelerator@ARVO

Enlighten Clinical Solutions selected as a Presenting Company for Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026. CEO Jim Harris will present and highlight the company’s connected clinical trial platform” — Ellie Brightman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enlighten Clinical Solutions today announced that it has been selected as a Presenting Company for Eyecelerator ARVO 2026. CEO Jim Harris will present on behalf of the company.Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026 will take place on Friday, May 1, 2026, in the Bluebird Ballroom at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. The full-day program brings together clinicians, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to examine emerging technologies, investment trends, and novel approaches shaping the future of ophthalmology.Eyecelerator is an ophthalmology innovation forum associated with the American Academy of Ophthalmology, with ARVO serving as co-sponsor for the 2026 ARVO program.Enlighten’s presentation will highlight the company’s connected clinical trial platform, which brings together clinical data capture, regulatory documentation, and trial operations in a single system. The platform is designed to help sponsors, CROs, and study teams reduce manual coordination, improve visibility, and operate more efficiently across the clinical trial lifecycle.The presentation will also preview Enlighten’s upcoming Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) launch, planned for May 1, 2026, marking the company’s official expansion into broader trial oversight, milestone tracking, and study coordination.About Enlighten Clinical SolutionsEnlighten Clinical Solutions provides a secure, cloud-based clinical trial software platform for sponsors, CROs, and research teams. The Enlighten Clinical Platform includes Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), and Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) capabilities, helping study teams manage clinical data, regulatory documentation, and trial operations more efficiently while supporting accuracy, compliance, inspection readiness, and data integrity.

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