Enlighten Clinical Solutions Announces Launch of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) at Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026

We built the CTMS module to give sponsors, CROs, and sites more visability within the same platform environment that supports their data capture and trial documentation workflows.” — Jim Harris, CEO

ATLANTA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTMS module expands the Enlighten Clinical Platform, supporting clearer operational oversight, study coordination, and more efficient trial execution.Enlighten Clinical Solutions today announced the official launch of its Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) module during Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026 in Denver, Colorado.The CTMS module expands the Enlighten Clinical Platform by bringing trial operations and study oversight together with the company’s Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) capabilities. The launch represents the next major step in Enlighten’s broader platform vision: helping sponsors, CROs, and research teams manage clinical trials with greater clarity, consistency, and control.With this launch, Enlighten is formalizing CTMS as a modular capability within the Enlighten Clinical Platform, giving sponsors, CROs, and research teams a more connected way to manage trial operations, oversight, and coordination.“Clinical trial teams are managing increasingly complex studies while being asked to move faster, maintain oversight, and control cost,” said Jim Harris, Founder and CEO of Enlighten Clinical Solutions. “We built the CTMS module to give sponsors, CROs, and sites a more connected way to manage study progress, milestones, documents, and operational activity within the same platform environment that supports their data capture and trial documentation workflows.”The CTMS module is designed to support key operational activities across the clinical trial lifecycle, including site and study management, milestone tracking, study progress oversight, source document upload and review, role-based access, dashboards, metrics, and alerts. By connecting operational oversight with data capture and regulatory documentation, Enlighten helps teams reduce manual tracking, improve visibility, and manage study progress within a single, connected platform environment.Modern clinical trials require practical coordination across sponsors, CROs, sites, monitors, vendors, and study teams. When information lives across disconnected tools, visibility can suffer and small inefficiencies can compound into cost, timeline, and oversight pressure.The CTMS module was designed around those realities. It supports clearer oversight, more efficient coordination, and faster access to the information teams need to keep studies moving forward.The launch further advances Enlighten Clinical Solutions’ mission to provide a modern, connected clinical trial platform built around real-world workflows. With EDC, eTMF, and CTMS capabilities available within one platform environment, Enlighten supports sponsors, CROs, and research teams with flexible infrastructure designed to scale as study needs evolve.The CTMS module is available as part of the Enlighten Clinical Platform. For more information, visit www.enlightenclinical.com/solutions About Enlighten Clinical SolutionsEnlighten Clinical Solutions is a modern clinical trial technology company built to help sponsors, CROs, and research teams run smarter, faster, and more efficient studies. The Enlighten Clinical Platform brings together Electronic Data Capture (EDC), electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), and Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) capabilities in one connected environment designed around real clinical trial workflows.Built from the ground up using modern cloud technology and informed by firsthand experience supporting clinical trials across sponsors, CROs, sites, and study teams, Enlighten helps teams reduce manual effort, improve visibility, and manage trial execution with greater clarity, consistency, and control. The platform supports secure, compliant, and scalable study operations for organizations advancing therapies, devices, and clinical innovations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.