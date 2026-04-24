J.D. Edwards Weaves Myth and Memory in Exclusive Interview with Reader’s House Magazine

Award-winning author J.D. Edwards graces the latest cover of London’s Reader’s House magazine, receiving the Editor’s Choice Award for his masterful storytelling in "The Faerie Chronicles."

Award-winning author J.D. Edwards receives the Editor’s Choice Award and discusses his epic "Faerie Chronicles" series in an exclusive Reader’s House interview.

I wanted to explore the places where beauty meets danger and where the past refuses to stay buried… Peace is fragile, and old grudges don’t vanish with signatures on a page.” — J.D. Edwards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader’s House magazine is proud to announce its latest issue featuring an exclusive cover interview with acclaimed, award-winning author J.D. Edwards . Recognised for his profound ability to blend epic fantasy with intellectual depth, Edwards offers readers a rare glimpse into the creative evolution behind his celebrated series, The Faerie Chronicles.In a testament to his literary contribution, the magazine has also presented Edwards with the Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence. This prestigious accolade is reserved for a select group of exceptional authors who demonstrate mastery in storytelling and a unique vision within their respective genres.The feature includes a rave review of his latest work, with Reader’s House praising Edwards as a “masterful storyteller” whose work provides an “immersive, world-building experience unlike any other.” The magazine highlights how Edwards successfully navigates the delicate transition from the wonder of discovery to the heavy burdens of responsibility in his latest sequel, The Talismans of Faerie Speaking on the shift in tone within his new chapter, J.D. Edwards shared during the interview:“I wanted to explore the places where beauty meets danger and where the past refuses to stay buried… Peace is fragile, and old grudges don’t vanish with signatures on a page.”On the evolution of his characters and the weight of their choices, he noted:“The Scions of Faerie holds the excitement of discovery, but The Talismans of Faerie carries the weight of responsibility… It’s where innocence gives way to understanding.”The interview delves into Edwards’ diverse literary background, which spans genealogy, historical fiction, and theology. This multidisciplinary approach allows him to construct a Faerie world rooted in “mythic diplomacy” and “emotional truth,” reflecting real-world struggles through a fantastical lens.The latest issue of Reader’s House magazine, featuring the full interview and the Editor’s Choice Award announcement, is available now in print, online, and via interactive electronic formats.About the AuthorJ.D. Edwards is an Amazon bestselling and award-winning author known for his versatile body of work, ranging from epic fantasy and horror to historical fiction and poetry. His notable titles include Indomitable: The Story of Eliza Harris and the acclaimed Faerie Chronicles series. With over seventy genealogical articles published since 2012, Edwards’ writing is celebrated for its historical precision and its exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. He has received numerous accolades, including recognition from The Ohio Genealogical Society and Carolina Bards.About Reader’s HouseReader’s House is a premier literary magazine based in London, dedicated to showcasing bestselling, award-winning, and notable authors from around the globe.Key facts about our magazine:Global Reach: Available in print in over 190 countries and through more than 40,000 online bookstores worldwide.Extensive Retail Presence: Stocked by over 40,000 major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Blackwell’s, and Angus & Robertson (Australia), among others.Wide Accessibility: Distributed through over 2,000 online bookstores across the United States including Harvard in Boston and Good Books in Alaska.Longevity: Every issue remains available indefinitely unless officially retired—none have been withdrawn to date.Media Exposure: Being featured in our magazine provides visibility across more than 3,000 media outlets in the US, UK, EU, and beyond, including major networks and affiliated stations.Podcast Feature: We enhance our interviews with AI-supported podcasts, publishing in digital platforms, social media, and audio channels.You can explore Issue 62 here: https://newyox.com/f/2c052b00

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