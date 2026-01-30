Reader’s House Celebrates Acclaimed Authors Wayne Jacobsen and Marlene M. Bell in Latest Issue

Reader’s House celebrates its milestone 60th issue with exclusive insights from literary icons and rising stars, including Barbara Pinke, Brian A. Plank, and Stephanie Suesan Smith. Wayne Jacobsen Marlene M. Bell Shares Her Journey from Art to International Thrillers

Reader’s House spotlights Wayne Jacobsen’s transformative faith journey and Marlene M. Bell’s award-winning mysteries in its latest issue.

Living loved instead of performing for God, I began to discover how God transforms from the inside out.” — Wayne Jacobsen

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader’s House, the premier literature gateway for book enthusiasts, has unveiled its latest issue, featuring exclusive interviews and glowing reviews of two celebrated authors: Wayne Jacobsen and Marlene M. Bell . Known for their profound contributions to faith, community, and the mystery genre, these authors bring rich, transformative narratives to the forefront of contemporary literature.“Living loved instead of performing for God, I began to discover how God transforms from the inside out.” – Wayne JacobsenWayne Jacobsen: Redefining Faith and SpiritualityWayne Jacobsen, acclaimed author and co-creator of The Shack, captivates readers with an honest and transformative conversation about faith and spirituality. In his feature, Jacobsen shares reflections on his bestselling works, including Beyond Sundays, He Loves Me!, and his newest release, It’s Time!"Living loved instead of performing for God, I began to discover how God transforms from the inside out," Jacobsen says in the issue, inspiring readers to pursue a relational faith that extends beyond the constraints of traditional religion.Discussing the disillusionment many experiences with institutional faith, Jacobsen sheds light on ways to rediscover spirituality through genuine community and personal transformation. His profound insights, coupled with the feature’s review of Beyond Sundays, are sure to resonate with those seeking deeper faith and authenticity.“I fell into writing fiction by accident, but my love of a challenge pushed me toward weaving adventure into stories”. – Marlene M. BellMarlene M. Bell: A Master of Mystery and IntrigueAward-winning author and artist Marlene M. Bell also takes centre stage in the latest issue of Reader’s House. Known for her critically acclaimed Annalisse series, Bell shares her journey from writing technical articles to crafting intricate mysteries brimming with romance, suspense, and layered intrigue."I fell into writing fiction by accident, but my love of a challenge pushed me toward weaving adventure into stories," Bell shares in her exclusive interview. Her meticulous research and eye for detail breathe life into her settings, from the historic wonders of Turkey and Greece to the natural beauty of East Texas. Her transition into fiction has been marked by a global readership and accolades for her visual storytelling and immersive narratives.The issue also highlights Bell’s standalone mystery, A Hush at Midnight, praised for its captivating Southern charm and edge-of-your-seat suspense. Inspired by her own photography, the book demonstrates her beautifully seamless blend of art and literature.About Wayne JacobsenWayne Jacobsen is an internationally acclaimed author, speaker, and co-creator of The Shack, a global phenomenon. His transformative works, including Beyond Sundays and Finding Church, focus on relational faith, spiritual growth, and community. Over decades of ministry with Lifestream Ministries, Jacobsen has become a trusted voice for those exploring authentic spirituality beyond traditional boundaries.About Marlene M. BellMarlene M. Bell is an award-winning author, artist, and photographer known for her seamless blend of mystery, romance, and adventure. Author of the globally acclaimed Annalisse series, Bell continues to captivate readers with her meticulously detailed stories and striking visual authenticity. Based in East Texas, Bell finds inspiration in antiquities, natural landscapes, and her passion for the arts.About Reader’s HouseReader’s House is London’s premier literature hub, offering exclusive interviews, reviews, and features on bestselling, award-winning, and emerging authors. Committed to celebrating voices that inspire and challenge, the magazine delivers vibrant content for book lovers everywhere in print, online, and through interactive digital platforms.

