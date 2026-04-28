IEC EOR Study 2026 - Outlook Raised to $16.7 Billion by 2030

IEC Dynamic Map for Global EOR Providers shows the top 30 companies EOR Market size development from 2022 to 2030 Positioning of the best 30 Global EOR providers

New study highlights stronger-than-expected 2025 performance, accelerating APAC momentum, and major competitive shifts among leading EOR providers.

The winners in the next phase of the market will not be defined by growth alone, but by the ability to combine compliance, execution, customer experience, global reach, and platform maturity.” — Luis Praxmarer, CEO, The IEC Group

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IEC Group today announced the results of the IEC Global EOR Study 2026, showing that the global Employer of Record (EOR) market remains on a strong growth path and is increasingly expanding beyond its traditional use case as a regional hiring solution into a broader layer of global workforce infrastructure.According to the IEC Global EOR Study 2026, the market outlook has been revised upward, with the global EOR market now expected to reach $16.7 billion by 2030, supported by a 20%+ CAGR outlook, stronger-than-expected 2025 revenue performance, broader enterprise adoption, and continued platform consolidation across the sector.“The EOR market is clearly entering its next stage,” said Luis Praxmarer, founder of The IEC Group. “What began primarily as a fast-entry hiring model is now becoming a strategic infrastructure layer for global employment, payroll, compliance, contractor management, mobility, and workforce expansion.”Market outlook revised upwardThe IEC Global EOR Study 2026 finds that 2025 closed materially stronger than expected from a revenue standpoint, with several major EOR providers delivering solid growth and renewed commercial momentum. Based on this stronger market performance and continued demand signals from multinational organizations, IEC has raised its 2030 market outlook from approximately $12 billion to $16.7 billion.Key drivers behind the revised outlook include:• stronger enterprise demand for compliant global hiring models• broader use cases beyond classic EOR deployments• rising importance of payroll, compliance, and contractor infrastructure• platform consolidation across fragmented HR and payroll stacks• continued international hiring demand despite macroeconomic volatilityRegional deployment becomes more balancedWhile North America remains the largest single region for EOR deployment, the 2026 analysis shows that the market is becoming more globally balanced.According to the study’s 2026 regional deployment split:• North America: 34%• APAC: 29%• EMEA: 21%• LATAM: 11%• Africa: 5%North America continues to lead in absolute market size and adoption, but APAC has emerged as the strongest growth engine, fueled by major digital talent pools and rising demand for compliant cross-border hiring. EMEA remains a major region, while LATAM continues to benefit from nearshore demand and time-zone alignment. Africa is increasingly being viewed as a distinct growth zone for digital, support, and technology roles.“The regional picture is changing,” Praxmarer added. “North America still matters enormously, but the next major wave of EOR growth is being shaped by APAC, stronger cross-border hiring models, and a broader global search for talent.”Vendor landscape shows clear strategic differentiationThe IEC Global EOR Study 2026 also highlights notable shifts in the competitive landscape, as providers continue to differentiate across compliance depth, operating models, customer experience, platform maturity, and broader workforce capabilities.Among the most notable observations from the 2026 study:G-P continues to stand out as the benchmark for a fully EOR-focused model, maintaining strong relevance as one of the category’s best-known specialists with a clear employer-of-record identity and deep market credibility.Multiplier recorded one of the strongest improvements in the 2026 assessment, reflecting increased market momentum, stronger positioning, and growing recognition in the global EOR space.WorkMotion stands out as the only vendor in this year’s peer group specifically recognized for compliance certification, reinforcing its profile as a provider with a particularly strong compliance and trust message especially for the European market.RemoFirst continues to attract attention through a combination of high growth, low-cost positioning, and a partner-led delivery model, offering a distinctive approach for customers seeking price competitiveness and rapid expansion support.Deel remains one of the market’s most visible and commercially powerful players, with broad HR product expansion beyond core EOR, strong overall growth momentum, and a company valuation that continues to underscore its scale and market ambition.EOR is moving beyond a point solutionIEC’s 2026 findings suggest that EOR is no longer viewed simply as a tactical solution for isolated foreign hires. Instead, the category is increasingly intersecting with global payroll, HR technology, contractor management, compliance orchestration, mobility support, and international workforce planning.As larger platforms expand horizontally and more customers seek integrated solutions, the market is broadening into a wider workforce infrastructure category.“The winners in the next phase of the market will not be defined by growth alone,” said Praxmarer. “They will be defined by the ability to combine compliance, execution, customer experience, global reach, and platform maturity in a way that enterprises can trust.”About the IEC Global EOR Study 2026 ( http://theiecgroup.com/ The IEC Global EOR Study 2026 provides an in-depth assessment of the global Employer of Record market, including market outlook, regional deployment trends, vendor positioning, and strategic developments across leading providers. The study includes IEC market analysis, vendor benchmarking, and the updated IEC Dynamic Map™ – EOR Global Quadrant 2026.For organizations evaluating the global employment market, the study offers insight into how the EOR sector is evolving, which providers are gaining momentum, and how customer requirements are shifting from simple hiring enablement toward full workforce infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.