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David Mitchell Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Mitchell, founder of Supreme Strip LLC, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how product innovation, simplicity, and disciplined execution have shaped his approach to building scalable consumer wellness solutions.

Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights resilience, discipline, and a mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows the transition from service mindset to business leadership, showcasing how structure and purpose translate into execution.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In his episode, Mitchell explores how simplifying caffeine delivery through sublingual strips can reshape everyday energy habits, and how focusing on product design, usability, and market fit can support sustainable growth in consumer wellness markets.

David’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/david-mitchell63863130

David Mitchell
Operation CEO TV
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David Mitchell Joins Operation CEO

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