California’s economy isn’t just bigger than Texas and Florida — it’s growing faster, too
California’s competitors like to market themselves as low-tax success stories, but for millions of working Americans, the reality is very different. In 16 states — including Texas and Florida — the lowest-income residents pay a larger share of their income in total state and local taxes than California’s wealthiest 1%.
World-leading economy
Since Governor Newsom took office, California’s annual GDP has grown by more than $1.18 trillion, reaching $4.25 trillion in 2025. First-quarter 2026 economic output reached an annualized $4.4 trillion, following annual GDP gains exceeding $200 billion in each of the previous two years.
As the world’s fourth largest economy, California continues to lead the nation where it matters most — creating new businesses, attracting venture capital, driving technological innovation, expanding advanced manufacturing, growing high-tech industries, and producing more than any other state. In fact, The Golden State continues to be: #1 state for new business starts, #1 state for manufacturing, #1 state for venture capital funding, #1 state for high-tech business, #1 state for agriculture
California also remains home to more businesses than Texas or Florida and continues to be America’s start up capital — with more than 4.3 million small businesses employing 7.6 million Californians.
When it comes to job creation during the first quarter, California added about 131,500 jobs over the previous year — the largest increase of any state. California’s workforce posted a 4.2% productivity increase in 2025, making the Golden State the single largest contributor to national productivity growth and accounting for roughly 14% of total U.S. economic output.
“So-called rivals”
While California delivered its best quarterly growth ranking in 13 years, Texas tied for 36th nationally with 0.9% growth and Florida ranked 23rd at 1.6%. California also led the nation’s four largest state economies in fourth-quarter 2025 dollar growth, adding $44.5 billion in economic output — more than New York, Texas, or Florida.
California’s recipe for success
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.