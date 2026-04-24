Ohio Band The Hedgehogs Release New Single 'Lonely,' Available Now

Ohio Pop/Rock band The Hedgehogs release a new single

OH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Ohio Pop/Rock band The Hedgehogs announce the release of “Lonely,” the third single from their debut album The Hedgehogs/Winter. The track is a moody, slow‑burn blues that builds drama through restraint and atmosphere.Eerie, reverb‑soaked vocals drift over hazy guitars that flare into brief, distorted bursts, releasing the tension the song quietly accumulates. Returning to a more tender blues form in the end, the track completes an emotional cycle both classic and freshly personal.The single is distributed through CD Baby, and is now available worldwide on all major digital platforms. A music video is available on the band’s official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LCxQqHtb8Y ). The audio may be heard on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/3tDMgajTOPEBKolqNWQaRr ).Two singles preceded the album. “Love Is Strange,” released January 2, filters the classic Mickey & Sylvia hit through a warm, rough‑edged charm. “Yours For the Asking,” released January 28, displays the band’s luminous, melodic side.About The HedgehogsThe Hedgehogs are a Pop/Rock band from Ironton, Ohio, blending atmospheric textures with playful, melodic hooks. Formed as an experiment by longtime friends fascinated with the art of recorded sound, the group developed a fruitful collaboration rooted in that friendship. Their debut album was recorded by Stephen Schoener, Jon Payton, and Brian Rambacher, with additional releases planned for 2026.WebsiteFor Inquiriesband@thehedgehogs.com

The Hedgehogs - Lonely (Official Music Video)

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