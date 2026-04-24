Ohio Band The Hedgehogs Release New Single 'Lonely,' Available Now
Eerie, reverb‑soaked vocals drift over hazy guitars that flare into brief, distorted bursts, releasing the tension the song quietly accumulates. Returning to a more tender blues form in the end, the track completes an emotional cycle both classic and freshly personal.
The single is distributed through CD Baby, and is now available worldwide on all major digital platforms. A music video is available on the band’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LCxQqHtb8Y). The audio may be heard on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/3tDMgajTOPEBKolqNWQaRr).
Two singles preceded the album. “Love Is Strange,” released January 2, filters the classic Mickey & Sylvia hit through a warm, rough‑edged charm. “Yours For the Asking,” released January 28, displays the band’s luminous, melodic side.
About The Hedgehogs
The Hedgehogs are a Pop/Rock band from Ironton, Ohio, blending atmospheric textures with playful, melodic hooks. Formed as an experiment by longtime friends fascinated with the art of recorded sound, the group developed a fruitful collaboration rooted in that friendship. Their debut album was recorded by Stephen Schoener, Jon Payton, and Brian Rambacher, with additional releases planned for 2026.
Website
https://thehedgehogs.com/
For Inquiries
band@thehedgehogs.com
Stephen Francis Schoener
The Hedgehogs
band@thehedgehogs.com
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The Hedgehogs - Lonely (Official Music Video)
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