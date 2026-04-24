Timeless Elegance Meets Green Innovation at Fairmont Mumbai

Fairmont Mumbai

Fairmont Mumbai has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification.

At Fairmont Mumbai, sustainability is not a program - it is a responsibility we live by every day.” — General Manager, Rajiv Kapoor.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairmont Mumbai has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification. Moments away from Mumbai's iconic landmarks, the hotel’s Art Deco inspired guest rooms and suites impress with exquisite monochromatic marble, graceful curves and opulent touches of gold. A dazzling destination blending the sophisticated elegance of the 1920s with today’s expectations of sustainable best practices.General Manager, Rajiv Kapoor said, “We are very proud to have achieved our very first Green Globe certification. At Fairmont Mumbai, sustainability is not a program - it is a responsibility we live by every day. From mindful resource conservation to meaningful engagement with our local communities, we believe true luxury lies in protecting the city we serve and the world we welcome our guests into.”As part of Accor’s global commitment to sustainability, Fairmont Mumbai integrates eco-conscious practices across its systems and processes to create a balance between luxury hospitality and environmental responsibility. By embedding sustainability into its operations, the hotel not only reduces its carbon footprint but also enhances guest experience, complies with evolving green standards, and contributes to the city’s broader vision of sustainable urban development in India.Newly opened in April 2025, the hotel has heavily invested in energy, water, and waste efficient technologies and strategies. From the moment guests enter through the front doors, they are greeted with clean, fresh, purified air. The hotel provides exceptional indoor air quality by consistently maintaining AQI levels below 30 to create a healthier environment well above typical urban standards. This is supported by advanced filtration and purification systems, including dual-stage MERV 8 and MERV 13 filters and UV sterilization in guest rooms, effectively reducing pollutants, airborne particles, and harmful microorganisms.A wireless building management system (BMS) centrally controls all HVAC equipment, pumps, the sewage treatment plant (STP), and facade lighting. This ensures real-time monitoring, fault detection, and remote access for energy optimization across the property. Kitchens are 90% all-electric utilizing advanced electric cooking systems such as induction stoves, combi-ovens and steamers. The equipment reduces emissions, produces better air quality, and allows precise temperature control. Integrated energy tracking is also managed via the BMS.High-efficiency equipment is used in Fairmont Mumbai’s gas-based laundry operations to help minimize environmental impact. Electrolux gas washers with load-sensing technology optimize rinse cycles with their shorter program durations, thereby reducing water and energy consumption and lowering emissions.In line with the hotel’s waste management strategy, it is on track to eliminate single-use plastics throughout the property. With the introduction of an in-house water bottling plant, reusable glass bottles have replaced plastic bottled water reducing waste. The onsite water filtration system also lowers transportation related carbon emissions. Other initiatives in place to further reduce plastic consumption include plantable environmentally friendly pencils that contain mustard seeds, plastic-free tea bags that can be composted, and biodegradable garbage bags.To promote greener indoor environments, live plants are preferred instead of cut flowers to reduce daily floral waste and support long-lasting eco-friendly décor. The attractive pot plants also enhance air quality and provide an uplifting ambience in enclosed spaces.ContactSonia PaulDirector of Marketing and CommunicationsFairmont Mumbai & Roswyn, A Morgans Originals HotelT2-C06 at C. T. S. No. 1405 (Part),Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,T2 Terminal, Mumbai,Maharashtra – 400 099, IndiaE sonia.paul@fairmont.comM +91 8097 555 799

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