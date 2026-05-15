U Nimman Chiang Mai Champions Sustainable Hospitality and Community Engagement

U Nimman Chiang Mai

Through a holistic approach, U Nimman Chiang Mai’s green vision integrates environmentally responsible practices with meaningful community engagement.

Sustainability is embedded in how we serve our guests, support our community and care for the environment. ” — Mrs. Orathai Thong-ngam, Area General Manager.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded U Nimman Chiang Mai in Thailand its inaugural certification. Merging modern design with elements of traditional Lanna architecture, U Nimman Chiang Mai is a sophisticated yet vibrant retreat located just minutes away from the city’s trendiest shopping, dining and nightlife district.Mrs. Orathai Thong-ngam, Area General Manager said, “The entire hotel team is very proud in achieving this significant milestone – its first Green Globe certification. U Nimman Chiang Mai is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality while operating responsibly. Sustainability is embedded in how we serve our guests, support our community and care for the environment. We believe that small actions, when done consistently, can create a significant and lasting impact.”Through a holistic approach, U Nimman Chiang Mai’s green vision integrates environmentally responsible practices with meaningful community engagement. The hotel demonstrates that sustainability and exceptional guest experiences can go hand in hand.At the core of the hotel’s operations is a commitment to creative and responsible resource management. The hotel has implemented a series of initiatives designed to improve energy efficiency, conserve water and reduce waste, all while maintaining the comfort and quality expected by guests. Solar panels have been installed to increase reliance on clean energy, reducing the property’s overall environmental footprint. Water-saving measures are also in place, with thoughtfully designed programs that encourage guests to participate in conservation efforts without compromising their stay.Waste reduction remains a key priority. Organic waste generated from food and beverage operations is either composted or converted into fertilizer for use in partner vegetable gardens. In addition, surplus food is redistributed to underprivileged communities through a food rescue program. U Nimman Chiang Mai is also involved in innovative recycling programs such as the Ichitan Recircle initiative, which promotes a closed-loop system for PET bottle reuse.To reduce carbon emissions, guests are offered complimentary eco-friendly bicycles to explore nearby local businesses or curated cycling routes that connect with nearby restaurants, temples and shops. Furthermore, the Green Kitchen initiative supports local agriculture by sourcing fresh produce from Rong Khum Farm Lab, transforming it into signature dishes and creating shared value for both farmers and guests. The farm-to-plate approach reduces unnecessary deliveries from far distances and the associated fossil fuel use.Beyond environmental initiatives, U Nimman Chiang Mai places strong emphasis on supporting the local community. The hotel collaborates with local suppliers to source environmentally responsible products and strengthen regional business while maintaining high service standards. Guests are invited to support social initiatives such as purchasing handmade bags produced by the Ban Samarnjai Foundation that provide local artisans with sustainable income streams.Through the SOS Food Conservation Project, excess food and ingredients are shared with those in need across Chiang Mai, helping improve food security while reducing food waste. To foster a culture of giving back, staff are encouraged to participate in regular blood donation drives organized in partnership with Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.Driving these efforts is the hotel’s dedicated Green Team, which leads sustainability strategies across all departments. The team focuses on enhancing the property’s sustainability performance through programs such as the Water Drop initiative and Opt-Out Housekeeping, which encourage guests to participate in water and energy saving programs.The team raises sustainability awareness among employees through initiatives such as the Zero Food Waste project in the staff canteen, and the adoption of personal reusable cups which has significantly reduced the use of disposable paper cups. Cultural activities such as traditional dress days, and local celebrations like Songkran (Thai New Year), are enjoyed by all staff members and encourage the preservation of local Thai heritage for generations to come.To ensure continuous progress, sustainability training programs led by external experts are regularly conducted for all employees, sharing knowledge and best practices that are applied throughout the hotel.Through its comprehensive approach, U Nimman Chiang Mai continues to nurture a culture of sustainability rooted in innovation, collaboration and shared responsibility. By empowering both guests and employees to contribute, the hotel is helping shape a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry.For further information about sustainability at U Nimman Chiang Mai click here ContactMrs. Orathai Thong-ngamArea General ManagerU Nimman Chiang Mai1 Nimmanhaemin Road,Suthep, Muang Chiang MaiChiang Mai 50200, ThailandTel: +66 52 005 111Email: gm@unimmanchiangmai.comWebsite: https://www.uhotelsresorts.com/unimmanchiangmai/

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