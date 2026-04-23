COBB COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his office has obtained a new indictment charging three individuals who are alleged to have traveled to Brasfield & Gorrie on May 12, 2022, in Cobb County, where they threw incendiary devices at the building – damaging property and setting fire to the surrounding land. Brasfield & Gorrie employees were inside the office at the time of the incident.

This indictment stems from Carr’s ongoing case against 61 individuals who are alleged to be members of Defend the Atlanta Forest, an anarchist, anti-police, and anti-business extremist organization. As asserted in a previously obtained indictment, all 61 defendants conspired together to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center by conducting, coordinating, and organizing acts of violence, intimidation, and property destruction throughout Georgia and other states.

Brasfield & Gorrie served as general contractor over the training center project.

“When it comes to fighting Antifa and keeping people safe, we won’t back down,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “This isn’t Portland or Seattle. If you come to our state and engage in violence, threaten private businesses and damage property, you will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This case was investigated by the Cobb County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

“This indictment represents our continued commitment to working alongside the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and our local and federal partners to protect the citizens of Georgia,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The criminal acts of these individuals have repeatedly placed members of the community, construction personnel, and public safety officials in danger. Acts of violence and intimidation will not be tolerated in our state.”

Carr’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Cobb County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment* against Kloth, Norman and Kass on April 23, 2026.

A summary of the charges against each defendant is listed below.

Katie Marie Kloth, 39, of Schofield, Pennsylvania:

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree

1 count of Arson of Lands

Tyler John Norman, 42, of Blue Mountain, Wisconsin:

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree

1 count of Arson of Lands

Hannah Kass, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree

1 count of Arson of Lands

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.