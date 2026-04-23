Explore insects with photography through free program May 16 at Busch Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Insects are everywhere. They’re a fundamental part of the food chain, essential plant pollinators, and completely fascinating. And it’s possible to create great photos of them using a smartphone or a simple point-and-shoot camera. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to explore insects through photography.

MDC will present Tiny Worlds, Big Lens: Insect Photography with Your Cell Phone on Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. – noon at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The program is free and open to anyone age 12 years and up.

In addition to photography, participants will learn how to identify the native, beneficial insects living in their own backyards and explore how their hidden world supports a healthy ecosystem.

The program emphasizes simple techniques for photographing insects in action, capturing their colors, behaviors, and unique adaptations. It will also cover easy, practical ways to create a welcoming habitat that attracts pollinators and other beneficial insect species.

The class is geared toward beginner photographers with a focus on techniques using cell phone cameras. However, these methods can also be used with other cameras, from basic pocket, point-and-shoot cameras to interchangeable lens models.

The class will be followed by an outdoor practice session, weather permitting, where the instructors will be available to answer questions.

Tiny Worlds, Big Lens: Insect Photography with Your Cell Phone is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oS6.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



