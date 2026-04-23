READ E-newsletter – Q2 2026

Aloha,

Mahalo for reading the Q2 2026 newsletter from the Research and Economic Analysis Division, or READ, of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

READ works to provide timely, reliable data and analysis to inform decisions across state government, the private sector and our communities. In this issue, you will find the 2026 first quarter economic forecast, new reports on international students and tourism’s role in Hawaiʻi’s economy, the latest Hawaiʻi Tourism Price Index update, new population reports on Native Hawaiian, Korean and Vietnamese residents, and highlights from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2025 population estimates.

We appreciate your interest in our work and welcome your feedback. Please explore the dashboards, reports and resources linked throughout this issue.

Research and Economic Analysis Division

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism