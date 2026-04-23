Accelerated Construction Schedule Planned for Eastbound Interstate 90 Project Between Kennebec and Reliance

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Contact:

Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-961-4926

WINNER, S.D. – A 15 mile shoulder project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 28, 2026, on eastbound Interstate 90 between Kennebec and Reliance. Shoulders will be milled and resurfaced to improve safety and durability. An asphalt surface treatment will also be applied to help protect the roadway from moisture and extend the life of the pavement. Through a collaborative value engineering effort between the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and the project contractor, the original construction schedule has been modified and significantly shortened to meet the needs of travelers.

Under the revised plan, all traffic for the duration of 15 miles will be shifted into the westbound lanes in a two way traffic configuration. This expanded two-way traffic configuration allows construction crews to work more efficiently and reduces the overall project duration. With this revised configuration, the construction period is shortened by approximately 14 weeks. The original planned project completion date was November 2026. The project is now anticipated to be complete by Friday, July 31, 2026, weather dependent.

Traveler Impacts:

The traffic shift and construction staging required for this two-way traffic configuration will require several closures and detours for eastbound I-90 travelers.

Ramp Closures and Detours include:

• Exit 241 at Lyman (eastbound) will be closed;

• Exit 248 to Reliance (eastbound) will be closed;

o Access to the City of Reliance will be detoured to exit 251, using S.D. Highway 47;

• Over width westbound traffic headed toward Rapid City will enter the two way traffic section and exit at exit 251; and

• Over width eastbound Oacoma/Chamberlain traffic will exit at exit 235 (Kennebec) and follow the posted detour to exit 251.

Due to the layout of existing interchanges, the eastern portion of the project will still require some lane closures in certain areas rather than a full traffic shift.

SDDOT reminds motorists to use caution, remain alert, and follow all posted speed limits when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists may observe intervals where portions of the corridor appear inactive. These periods are normal and part of the sequencing for the shoulder paving and concrete repair operations. Thanks to the revised construction plan, the traveling public will experience less overall disruption during the 2026 construction season for this I-90 shoulder project.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-kennebec-reliance.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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