QualityWorks Wins First Prize in U.S. Navy AI Testing Challenge
QualityWatcher™ AI Platform Claims $75,000 Award from the U.S. Navy’s PEO MLB AIAT Prize Challenge
The AIAT challenge, organized with the support of Palmetto Tech Bridge — a U.S. Navy initiative that connects the defense community with innovative technology companies — called on innovators nationwide to develop AI-powered solutions capable of autonomous test script generation, eliminating the costly, human-intensive bottlenecks that delay software delivery across the Department of the Navy. QualityWorks was named the First Prize winner among a national field of competitors.
About QualityWatcher™:
QualityWatcher™ is an agentic AI test automation platform that delivers 4–5x productivity gains by eliminating the friction that slows software delivery. Built on 16 years of QualityWorks testing expertise, it combines four specialized AI agents:
- Capture Agent — Records test steps, screenshots, and workflows from multi-format documents and UI with zero manual scripting.
- Generation Agent — Produces comprehensive, edge-case-inclusive test cases from requirements in minutes, not days.
- Execution Agent — Runs tests autonomously with self-healing selectors, parallel execution, and transparent code output.
- Analytics Agent — Delivers executive dashboards, compliance reporting, and real-time quality metrics across systems.
The platform features built-in testing domain knowledge, flexible LLM and automation framework support, and enterprise-grade security — including GovCloud deployability — with seamless integration across 40+ CI/CD, project management, and cloud tools.
“This is true validation of QualityWorks’ innovation in this space. Our 16 years of testing expertise and thought leadership drove us to build something that goes beyond generating tests — QualityWatcher solves the real pain points that slow down entire software development and delivery pipelines.”
— Stacy Kirk, CEO, QualityWorks Consulting Group
About QualityWorks Consulting Group:
QualityWorks Consulting Group is a software quality engineering firm with over 16 years of experience helping organizations achieve testing maturity and delivery efficiency. QualityWorks powers QualityWatcher™, an agentic AI test automation platform for enterprise and government clients. Visit qualitywatcher.ai.
About Palmetto Tech Bridge:
Palmetto Tech Bridge is a U.S. Navy initiative under NIWC Atlantic based in Charleston, South Carolina, that connects the defense community with innovative technology companies. By facilitating prize challenges, partnerships, and technology demonstrations, Palmetto Tech Bridge accelerates the adoption of cutting-edge solutions within the Department of Defense.
Media Contact
QualityWorks Consulting Group | [press@qualityworkscg.com] | qualitywatcher.ai
Khadijah Robinson
QualityWorks Consulting Group
+1 424-362-7111
email us here
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