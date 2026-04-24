QualityWorks Wins First Prize in U.S. Navy AI Testing Challenge

QualityWorks CEO With The Navy Leaders QualityWorks CEO With The Navy Challenge Judges

QualityWatcher™ AI Platform Claims $75,000 Award from the U.S. Navy’s PEO MLB AIAT Prize Challenge

16 years of testing expertise drove us to build QualityWatcher — it goes beyond generating tests to solve the real pain points that slow down entire software delivery pipelines.” — Stacy Kirk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QualityWorks Consulting Group announced today that its AI testing platform, QualityWatcher™ , has won First Prize in the U.S. Navy’s Artificial Intelligence Augmented Testing (AIAT) Prize Challenge, administered by the Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions ( PEO MLB ) in partnership with Palmetto Tech Bridge. The $75,000 award was presented at the Charleston Defense Contractors Association Eastern Defense Summit in Charleston, South Carolina.The AIAT challenge, organized with the support of Palmetto Tech Bridge — a U.S. Navy initiative that connects the defense community with innovative technology companies — called on innovators nationwide to develop AI-powered solutions capable of autonomous test script generation, eliminating the costly, human-intensive bottlenecks that delay software delivery across the Department of the Navy. QualityWorks was named the First Prize winner among a national field of competitors.About QualityWatcher™:QualityWatcher™ is an agentic AI test automation platform that delivers 4–5x productivity gains by eliminating the friction that slows software delivery. Built on 16 years of QualityWorks testing expertise, it combines four specialized AI agents:- Capture Agent — Records test steps, screenshots, and workflows from multi-format documents and UI with zero manual scripting.- Generation Agent — Produces comprehensive, edge-case-inclusive test cases from requirements in minutes, not days.- Execution Agent — Runs tests autonomously with self-healing selectors, parallel execution, and transparent code output.- Analytics Agent — Delivers executive dashboards, compliance reporting, and real-time quality metrics across systems.The platform features built-in testing domain knowledge, flexible LLM and automation framework support, and enterprise-grade security — including GovCloud deployability — with seamless integration across 40+ CI/CD, project management, and cloud tools.“This is true validation of QualityWorks’ innovation in this space. Our 16 years of testing expertise and thought leadership drove us to build something that goes beyond generating tests — QualityWatcher solves the real pain points that slow down entire software development and delivery pipelines.”— Stacy Kirk, CEO, QualityWorks Consulting GroupAbout QualityWorks Consulting Group:QualityWorks Consulting Group is a software quality engineering firm with over 16 years of experience helping organizations achieve testing maturity and delivery efficiency. QualityWorks powers QualityWatcher™, an agentic AI test automation platform for enterprise and government clients. Visit qualitywatcher.ai.About Palmetto Tech Bridge:Palmetto Tech Bridge is a U.S. Navy initiative under NIWC Atlantic based in Charleston, South Carolina, that connects the defense community with innovative technology companies. By facilitating prize challenges, partnerships, and technology demonstrations, Palmetto Tech Bridge accelerates the adoption of cutting-edge solutions within the Department of Defense.Media ContactQualityWorks Consulting Group | [press@qualityworkscg.com] | qualitywatcher.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.