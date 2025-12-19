QualityWorks Wins Inc. Best in Business 2025 for Second Time, Deploys AI Disaster Relief Platform for Wildfire Recovery

QualityWorks Consulting Group Logo QualityWorks Best In Business Inc. 2025

Social Impact Driven Web & Mobile App Development Company leverages "Empathy Tech" approach to support vulnerable communities in Los Angeles wildfire crisis

For me, it’s always been about giving hope. And that’s exactly what QualityWorks gave me. They helped me take the weight I was carrying and turn it into something we could carry together.” — Pastor Jon DeCuir

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QualityWorks has been recognized with Inc. Magazine's prestigious Best in Business 2025 award as a top IT services company—marking the second time the company has received this honor. Notably, QualityWorks was the only IT service provider honored in the social good category. The award comes as QualityWorks rapidly deployed an innovative AI-powered disaster case management platform to support communities devastated by the Eaton wildfires in Altadena and Pasadena.Developed on the vision of Victory Bible Church, the secure platform streamlines care management during disasters and connects people with critical resources for immediate and long-term support.Senior Pastor Jon DeCuir of Victory Bible Church shares, “During the Eaton Fires, our church and our people were in deep distress. We weren’t just looking for relief, we were searching for vision. As the Lead Pastor, I felt the weight of that moment like never before. I had something stirring inside me, an urgency, a vision, but I didn’t just need to get it out of my head; I needed someone who could help me give it life.When we partnered with QualityWorks, it was like seeing my heart on paper for the first time. They didn’t just capture strategy; they captured burden. What I saw come to life wasn’t just about disaster response. It was about building a long-term answer… a reason for people to stay rooted, to believe again, to rebuild together.For me, it’s always been about giving hope. And that’s exactly what QualityWorks gave me. They helped me take the weight I was carrying and turn it into something we could carry together.”A Legacy of Social Impact Innovation:QualityWorks has a rich 15-year history of developing impactful web and mobile applications. The company's portfolio includes expanding test coverage for Children's Miracle Network, creating a leadership game app for youth through the Truist Leadership Institute, building volunteer management platforms for MyCovidMD to connect marginalized communities to free telehealth services, and developing Safar—a tablet application for teaching math and reading in rural Tanzania.The company also built Xodus for nonprofit Jabali United—a platform empowering formerly and currently incarcerated individuals and at-risk youth with access to education, employment, housing, and essential services while providing probation officers with enhanced oversight and communication tools. Gary Purdy, founder of Jabali United, shares: "QualityWorks didn't just build us software—they became true partners in our mission. The platform was designed to serve our community's needs, and the QualityWorks team took the time to understand our vision and built a solution that truly serves the people we're trying to reach."Empathy Tech: A Culture of Impact:Founded in 2010 by CEO Stacy Kirk, QualityWorks has built a distinctive culture centered on what Kirk calls "Empathy Tech"—an approach that is evident in every digital product the company builds, tests, and supports. The team starts every project by deeply understanding and advocating for the people who will benefit from the technology."When your developer is your advocate, your technology is guaranteed to be massively impactful," Kirk explains. This empathy-driven approach is powered by QualityWorks' Quality-Driven Development Model, which delivers richer digital experiences while keeping projects on budget and schedule. The model ensures that solutions are robust, efficient, and secure without sacrificing quality—creating opportunities for marginalized communities to be leaders in innovation and technological advancement.Innovation Meets Excellence:"We leave an impact through our unique set of skills that infuse cost efficiency, empathy, true partnership, and innovative genius," said Kirk. It’s that genius that recently earned the company first place for its AI solution in the Department of the Navy's PEO MLB challenge for artificial intelligence-augmented testing—further demonstrating the company's technical excellence and commitment to cutting-edge innovation.About QualityWorks:Founded in 2010, QualityWorks is an IT services company specializing in impact app development and advanced software testing innovation. The company's Quality-Driven Development Model delivers quality solutions on budget and schedule while maintaining a commitment to empathy-driven technology. QualityWorks serves diverse industries, from social impact, healthcare, finance, insurance, utilities, and entertainment.For more information about QualityWorks and its custom app development services, visit qualityworkscg.com or email marketing@qualityworkscg.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.