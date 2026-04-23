Weekly Fuel Report

### About the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship advocates for Iowa's farmers and protects consumers, animals, our food supply and our shared soil and water resources. Our programs strengthen rural communities, support a thriving agriculture economy, and build a stronger future for all Iowans. Media Contact:

Don McDowell

Communications Director

(515) 326-1616

Don.McDowell@IowaAgriculture.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.