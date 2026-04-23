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Weekly Fuel Report

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About the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship advocates for Iowa's farmers and protects consumers, animals, our food supply and our shared soil and water resources. Our programs strengthen rural communities, support a thriving agriculture economy, and build a stronger future for all Iowans.

 

Media Contact: 
Don McDowell
Communications Director
(515) 326-1616
Don.McDowell@IowaAgriculture.gov

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Weekly Fuel Report

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