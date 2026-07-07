Secretary Naig to Present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Nelson Family of Des Moines County

Longtime southeast Iowa agricultural leaders recognized for stewardship on the farm and service beyond it

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 7, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Stan and Martha Nelson of Des Moines County at their family farm near Danville on Thursday, July 9. The ceremony will take place during a lunchtime event held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stan and Martha Nelson operate a diversified farm that has been in their family since 1894. Known by the name of Metairie, the operation currently includes corn and soybean production on the original land purchased by the Nelson family more than 130 years ago. The Nelson’s worked with Stan’s dad, Don, to develop a purebred Black Angus Herd and later finished cattle at their feedlot. Over the years, the Nelsons have grown seed corn, seed soybeans, popcorn for Kernel Don’s, alfalfa, grass hay, wheat and briefly tofu soybeans.

Stan and Martha continue to live in the home built on the farm in 1919, surrounded by land that has been cared for by generations of the family. They have 5 children: Valerie (Jared) Wagner, Emily (Caleb) Enger, Eric (Katie) Nelson, Andrew (Takyee) Nelson, and Rebecca (Taylor) Fraise, with 15 grandchildren ranging in age from one to 18 years old.

“Stan and Martha have earned the admiration and respect of their neighbors through decades of hard work, integrity and service,” said Secretary Naig. “For generations, the Nelson family has demonstrated that responsible farming practices and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. Their willingness to embrace conservation, mentor others and remain actively engaged in agriculture makes them very deserving of the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Throughout his farming career, Stan has continually researched and implemented new conservation and farming practices to determine what works best for his land while improving productivity and stewardship. Their operation utilizes no-till, contours, terraces, grassed waterways, buffer strips and other proven conservation practices to protect soil and water resources. Cover crops have become an important part of their farming system over the past five years, with rye serving as the primary cover crop after initially experimenting with both rye and radishes. The farm has also participated in conservation research and demonstration efforts for decades, including long-term no-till research beginning in 1978, numerous seed companies’ test plots and root pit demonstrations. The Nelsons’ conservation leadership was recognized with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leadership Award in 2024.

Animal care was also a cornerstone of the operation. The Nelsons made management decisions based on practical experience and what worked best for their operation while emphasizing the health and well-being of their livestock.

The Nelsons have given countless hours to serving both their community and Iowa agriculture. Martha previously served as the County Youth Coordinator for Des Moines County Extension and Outreach. Stan previously served as a deacon at Harmony Bible Church, spent nine years on the Danville Community School District Board of Education and served as a Danville Township trustee. Together, they coached youth soccer and basketball teams while raising their family and remain active in their church and community.

Stan has devoted decades of service to Iowa agriculture through leadership at the local, state, and national levels. He served as president and chairman of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and currently serves as an at-large director, including service on the Exports and Grain Trade Committee. He previously served on the National Corn Growers Association Action Team and is active with the U.S. Grains Council’s Innovation and Sustainability Action Team. Stan also served five years as the Iowa Soybean Association District 9 director and has been actively involved with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, where he previously chaired the Young Farmer Advisory Committee. The Nelsons are supporters and longtime members of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association. Throughout the years, the Nelson family has welcomed legislators, agricultural leaders and community members to their farm to demonstrate conservation practices and showcase how modern farming successfully balances productivity with environmental stewardship.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.