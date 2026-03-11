Global Tableware Collective Secures Exclusive U.S. Distribution for ZEPÉ

Global Tableware Collective announced a new strategic partnership with ZEPÉ, the Italian manufacturer of high-quality service carts.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to design excellence, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional service for the hospitality industry.” — Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager, Global Tableware Collective

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC), a premier curator of contemporary tabletop brands from around the world, today announced a new strategic partnership with ZEPÉ, the Italian manufacturer of high-quality service carts. Under the agreement, GTC will serve as the official U.S. distributor for the hospitality market. The partnership expands GTC’s portfolio while introducing ZEPÉ’s renowned craftsmanship and Italian design to hospitality professionals across the United States.Founded in 1992 in Bressanone, Italy, ZEPÉ combines superior materials, innovative design, and functional excellence in its range of service carts. Each product is crafted for quality, hygiene, and durability, featuring stainless steel construction, soft-closing drawers, high-performance cloches, and food-safe materials — all 100% Made in Italy.Through this partnership, ZEPÉ’s distinctive collections will now be available nationwide through Global Tableware Collective’s established U.S. distribution network, experienced sales force, and hospitality-focused service platform.“This partnership represents a shared commitment to design excellence, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional service for the hospitality industry,” said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager, Global Tableware Collective. “ZEPÉ’s innovative approach to service and presentation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver globally inspired collections to our U.S. hospitality partners.”ZEPÉ is recognized for its refined aesthetic, durable materials, and versatile collections tailored to the demands of modern hospitality environments. From boutique hotels to high-volume restaurant groups, ZEPÉ products combine functionality with elevated design — offering operators solutions that enhance presentation while meeting the highest performance standards.“We are proud to begin this partnership with Global Tableware Collective, a group that shares our commitment to quality and heritage,” said Giuseppe Zema, CEO of ZEPÉ. “This collaboration strengthens ZEPÉ’s presence in North America while preserving the values and craftsmanship that define our brand.”Family-owned and operated, ZEPÉ serves leading hotels, restaurants, cruise lines, and catering professionals worldwide. Through GTC, U.S. hospitality professionals now have direct access to ZEPÉ’s full range of service carts, combining elegance, practicality, and performance.As the U.S. hospitality market continues to prioritize experiential dining and elevated presentation, demand for distinctive, globally inspired tabletop solutions continues to grow. Together, Global Tableware Collective and ZEPÉ aim to provide operators with curated collections that balance aesthetics, durability, and operational efficiency.The partnership is effective immediately, with ZEPÉ collections available for order beginning in Q2 2026.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. Focusing on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering discerning consumers access to premium tableware products from around the world.About ZEPÉFounded in 1992 and based in Bressanone, Italy, ZEPÉ specializes in the design and production of high-quality service carts for the hospitality sector. Entirely Made in Italy, ZEPÉ products are trusted by hotels, restaurants, cruise lines, and catering professionals worldwide for their durability, functionality, and Italian design excellence.For more information, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.