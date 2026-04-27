Stroke Awareness Foundation to Host 15th Annual Stroke Walk May 3rd

2026 FIGHT STROKE WALK

Kicking off Stroke Awareness Month, the Stroke Awareness Foundation (SAF) will host its 15th annual Stroke Walk on Sunday, May 3rd, at the Municipal Rose Garden

Our goal is simple: to save lives and improve outcomes for those affected by stroke,” says SAF Executive Director Noemi Conway. “Strokes can be devastating, but they are treatable and 80% preventable.” — SAF Executive Director Noemi Conway

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicking off Stroke Awareness Month, the Stroke Awareness Foundation (SAF) will host its 15th annual Stroke Walk on Sunday, May 3rd, at the Municipal Rose Garden in San Jose. The annual event, expected to draw more than 800 walkers this year, is a key fundraiser for SAF, supporting public education and awareness programs about stroke, the #1 cause of disability and fifth leading cause of death in the United States.“Our goal is simple: to save lives and improve outcomes for those affected by stroke,” says SAF Executive Director Noemi Conway. “Strokes can be devastating, but they are treatable and 80% preventable.”In the nearly two dozen years since its founding, SAF has transformed stroke awareness and treatment in Santa Clara County. Its advocacy has been instrumental, for example, in helping local hospitals become Certified Stroke Centers and ensuring that emergency medical responders transport stroke victims directly to these centers. Its public education campaign is available in eight languages, reaching deeply into vulnerable communities with its “B.E.F.A.S.T.” message (see below).SAF’s work is making a difference: Today, stroke mortality per capita in the heart of Silicon Valley is lower across the board. Santa Clara County’s stroke mortality rate is not just 18% lower than the California state average and 25% lower than the U.S. average; it is also 21% to 60% lower than comparable large California neighboring counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Sacramento.*SAF’s annual Stroke Walk has raised nearly $4 million to date to support these critical education and support programs. This year’s event has drawn more than 100 sponsors so far, including a wide range of Silicon Valley businesses and philanthropic organizations. Once again, participants can look forward to a festive day – the 5K walk kicks off after opening ceremonies, and concludes with live music performed by First Call. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy!Just before the walk, the Stroke Awareness Foundation will make an important announcement about its plans to deliver enhanced services for stroke and brain injury survivors across the Bay Area and beyond – it’s news you won’t want to miss!B.E.F.A.S.T.:Balance: Is there sudden loss of balance?Eyes: Is there sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes?Face: Does one side of the face droop or look uneven? Ask them to smile.Arm: Is one arm or leg weak or numb and does it drift down? Ask them to raise both arms.Speech: Is speech slurred or unrecognizable? Ask them to repeat a phrase.Time is of the essence. Call 911 or go to a hospital immediately.Click here to download the Stroke App, which helps you quickly identify stroke signs, locates the nearest Certified Stroke Center, and calls 911 while texting your location to your emergency contacts.Visit strokeinfo.org for more information.About the Stroke Walk:WHEN: Sunday, May 3rd, 20269:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.WHERE: San Jose Municipal Rose Garden at Naglee & Dana Avenueadditional parking available at Abraham Lincoln High SchoolMEDIA CONTACTThuy Nguyen, 408.838.6854thuy@prxdigital.comBrenna Bolger, 408.838.6673brenna_bolger@prxdigital.com*Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics. National Vital Statistics System, Mortality 2018-2023 on CDC WONDER Online Database, released in 2024. Data are from the Multiple Cause of Death Files, 2018-2023, as compiled from data provided by the 57 vital statistics jurisdictions through the Vital Statistics Cooperative Program. Accessed at http://wonder.cdc.gov/ucd-icd10-expanded.html on Feb 14, 2026 1:17:16 AM

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