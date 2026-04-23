The CJ Group Names Mike Rizkal Managing Partner

The CJ Group is a trusted CPA firm of CPAs and advisors providing best-in-class Advisory, Audit, Tax and Outsourced Accounting services.

Rizkal to lead next phase of growth, building on a strong foundation and advancing the firm’s forward-looking client strategy

This transition reflects a deliberate step for our growing firm. We're confident in where CJ is headed with Mike leading the way, and excited about what's ahead for our clients and our teams.” — Scott Bates, Senior Partner

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CJ Group, a Top 25 local CPA and advisory firm serving middle-market businesses, has named Mike Rizkal as Managing Partner, effective March 1, 2026. The appointment marks a natural next step for the firm as it continues to grow, invest in its people, and evolve how it serves clients through its core pillars: Insightful Expertise | Exceptional Talent | Tailored Approach.

Building on a Strong Foundation:

Rizkal succeeds Scott Bates, whose leadership has played a defining role in the firm’s growth and evolution over the past several years. Bates led the firm through a period of expansion and transformation, including its brand transition from Cornwell Jackson to The CJ Group and the opening of its Fort Worth office. These strategic initiatives strengthened the firm’s market position, expanded its capabilities, and reinforced its differentiated presence in the Texas middle market.

“Scott’s leadership has had a significant impact on this firm,” said Rizkal. “He saw where the market was heading and positioned CJ to evolve with it. The strength of the firm today is a direct reflection of his leadership.”

A Vision for What's Next:

During Rizkal’s tenure with CJ, he has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s direction, anticipating market shifts, and improving how The CJ Group delivers clarity, insight, and consistency that clients depend on.

As Managing Partner, Rizkal will continue to provide strategic guidance, leading the firm’s next phase of growth with a focus on investing in its people, strengthening its teams, and building lasting relationships in the markets it serves. He is also a strong advocate for the thoughtful use of technology to enhance how the firm operates and serves its clients—improving visibility, efficiency, and decision-making while building on CJ’s foundation of practical, relationship-driven service.

“Mike brings a clear understanding of where the market is headed and what clients will need next,” said Scott Bates, Senior Partner of The CJ Group. “He has been instrumental in helping the firm think strategically about growth, service innovation, and how we continue to create value for our clients.”

As the firm grows, including its expanding presence in Fort Worth, Rizkal remains committed to the culture that defines The CJ Group—one that values accessibility, accountability, and strong, local relationships. That balance of high standards and a grounded, Texas-based approach continues to set the firm apart.

“The strength of our firm has always come back to our people,” Rizkal said. “Our continued success depends on developing talent, creating an environment where people can grow, perform at a high level, and deliver consistent value to clients.”

A Firm Built for the Long Term:

For over four decades of service to North Texas businesses, The CJ Group has built its reputation on a simple but powerful premise: that middle-market companies deserve the same caliber of insight and expertise as the largest enterprises — delivered by people who know them by name, understand their industries, and show up as genuine partners in their success.

That premise doesn't change under new leadership. It deepens.

"This transition reflects a deliberate step for our growing firm," Bates said. "We're confident in where CJ is headed with Mike leading the way — and genuinely excited about what's ahead for our clients, our teams, and the communities we serve."



About The CJ Group

The CJ Group is a Frisco, Texas-based CPA and advisory firm providing advisory, audit, benefit plan audit, tax, and outsourced accounting services to privately held and middle-market businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Serving a broad range of industries — including manufacturing and distribution, professional services, healthcare, auto dealerships, real estate, and technology — the firm's approach is grounded in three core pillars: Insightful Expertise | Exceptional Talent | Tailored Approach. With more than 40 years of service and offices in Frisco and Fort Worth, The CJ Group has earned its reputation through responsive, relationship-driven service and a genuine commitment to helping clients navigate complexity, reduce friction, and grow with confidence.

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