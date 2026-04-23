Tully Rinckey PLLC Named a 2026 Times Union Top Workplace

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tully Rinckey PLLC has been named one of the 2026 Top Workplaces by the Times Union, an annual recognition that highlights employers across the Capital Region where employees report strong levels of engagement and satisfaction.Unlike many workplace awards, the Top Workplaces honor is based entirely on employee feedback. Workers at participating organizations complete an independent survey that measures how they view their workplace, from leadership and communication to opportunities for growth and feeling valued on the job.Being named a Top Workplace underscores Tully Rinckey’s ongoing focus on supporting its employees while maintaining high standards of client service. The firm has continued to invest in professional development, workplace flexibility, and a culture that encourages both accountability and teamwork. One of the major investments the firm made was continuing its “Year of the Employee” initiative in 2026.For the firm’s founders, the recognition reflects a vision established since the firm’s founding in 2003.“When Mathew Tully and I founded this firm, we set out to build more than just a successful practice, we wanted a place where people felt respected, supported, and proud of the work they do,” said Greg Rinckey, Founding Partner. “This recognition shows that vision is still very much alive today.”For Founding Partner Mathew Tully that people-first philosophy continues to guide the firm’s growth and day-to-day operations.“From day one, our focus has been on people, both our clients and our team. Being named a Top Workplace is a reflection of the culture our employees continue to shape and strengthen.”Firm leadership says the commitment to culture goes beyond words and is embedded in how the firm operates.“We see culture as a strategic priority, not just a talking point,” said Michael Macomber, Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reinforces the connection between employee engagement and organizational success.”Tully Rinckey has long prioritized giving attorneys and staff the flexibility to define their own career paths. That philosophy is embedded in the firm’s systems and processes, which are built to support growth across all levels of the organization.“This honor is a direct reflection of our employees’ voices,” said Graig Cortelyou, Chief Operating Officer. “It tells us we’re not just asking for feedback, we’re responding to it.”The Top Workplaces honor adds on to previous recognitions the firm has received recently including being named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Albany Business Review and Buffalo Business First.For more information on Tully Rinckey PLLC and its employees, please contact Scott Brewster at (518) 640-1261 or via email at sbrewster@tullylegal.com

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