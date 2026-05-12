Distinguished Capital Region Family Law Attorney Barbara King to Retire After 30+ Year Career

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For almost 40 years, Barbara King has helped clients navigate some of the most personal and consequential moments of their lives and the complex legal and emotional terrain that comes with them. On May 21, the longtime Tully Rinckey PLLC partner is stepping away from full-time practice, closing a career defined by steady advocacy, leadership, and a deep commitment to the families she served across New York.Ms. King spent decades building a family and matrimonial law practice that emphasized both rigor and compassion. As chair, she developed Tully Rinckey’s Family & Matrimonial Law services into a core offering, mentoring attorneys and establishing an approach grounded in responsiveness and practical guidance during high-stakes and emotional cases.“Custody cases made the biggest impact on me,” said Ms. King. “I took pride in being able to help children and parents during emotional custody battles.”Ms. King began her legal career on Long Island before relocating to the Capital Region, where she became a familiar presence in courtrooms and a trusted advisor to clients facing life-altering decisions. Her practice trajectory reflects broader shifts in family law; keeping pace required legal precision and adaptability. The value of creativity, however, has been a constant.“Clients need to be heard,” Ms. King said, reflecting on insights for the next legal generation. “Listen and offer options. Find creative ways to solve the problems. My philosophy is that these cases are often problems to solve, not battles to fight.”Ms. King credits her impact on the legal community to an early mentor who helped shape her approach to practice: Christie Galvin.“Christine Galvin was a terrific mentor for me,” said Ms. King. “I worked with her for 11 years and she encouraged my growth and ability to analyze legal problems.”Throughout her career, Ms. King maintained a strong commitment to the Capital Region community, including pro bono efforts and involvement in professional organizations, reinforcing a practice rooted not just in legal outcomes, but in service.“I wanted to do pro bono work because I came from a family that found it hard to afford an attorney if we needed one,” said Ms. King. “I also helped the Schenectady County Bar Association develop the Modest Means Panel which helps families who cannot afford an attorney to have an affordable option.”In addition to her extensive pro-bono work Ms. King has been frequently recognized for her work in family and matrimonial law, reflecting both her longstanding reputation within the legal community and her advocacy on behalf of clients navigating complex family matters. Notable awards include the Schenectady County Bar Association’s Lawyer of the Year award in 2010, her Super Lawyer designation from 2014-2026, and her selection for the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers. Ms. King will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Schenectady County Bar Association at their annual awards reception on Thursday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Mohawk Golf Club in Schenectady.Firm leadership emphasizes that Ms. King’s positive impact on the firm extends well beyond her case victories.“Barbara built a career defined by professionalism, compassion, and unwavering dedication to her clients,” said Mathew Tully, Founding Partner at Tully Rinckey. “She helped guide families through incredibly difficult moments with steadiness and care, and her impact on this firm and the people she represented will be felt for years to come.”“Barbara has been a cornerstone of our family and matrimonial practice for many years,” said Greg Rinckey, Founding Partner at Tully Rinckey. “She built lasting relationships with clients rooted in trust and sound judgment, and her leadership helped strengthen the foundation of this practice across the Capital Region and beyond.”Outside of her individual cases, Ms. King also played a key role in shaping the tone and standards of the firm’s family law practice.“A strong client-first approach has always been central to Barbara’s work,” said Michael Macomber, Chief Executive Officer at Tully Rinckey. “She consistently delivered thoughtful, steady representation in some of the most difficult family law matters, and she helped reinforce the standard of service we expect across the firm.”The high regard for Ms. King’s dedication to client service was matched by the respect she earned from her colleagues.“Within the firm, Barbara was known for the example she set as much as the work she did,” said Graig Cortelyou, Chief Operating Officer at Tully Rinckey. “Her approach to practice and her professionalism helped reinforce the culture we value across all of our offices.”Ms. King says the thing she is looking forward to the most during retirement is spending time with her husband. As she steps away from full-time practice, what will remain is Ms. King’s reputation for steadfast client support, as well as a legacy of professionalism, creativity and legal acumen.For more information on Ms. King’s retirement, please contact Scott Brewster at (518) 640-1261 or via email at sbrewster@tullylegal.com

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