Tully Rinckey PLLC Named Among Top Law Firms in 2026 Times Union Best of the Capital Region Awards

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tully Rinckey PLLC has been recognized as one of the top law firms in the Capital Region, earning third place in the “Best Law Firm” category in the 2026 Best of the Capital Region awards presented by the Times Union.The annual award highlights standout businesses and organizations across the region, with winners selected through community voting. The recognition reflects the firm’s continued focus on delivering exceptional legal counsel and results-driven representation.“We are honored to be recognized by the community we serve,” said Mathew Tully, Founding Partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC. “This acknowledgment reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings to every matter.”As the firm’s impact has grown in the Capital Region, leadership has continued to emphasize responsiveness as a defining feature of its client service model.“We’ve built this firm around delivering results for clients,” said Greg Rinckey, Founding Partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC. “Being recognized by the community tells us that approach is making a real impact.”Firm leadership said the recognition reflects the firm’s continued focus on serving clients throughout the Capital Region and maintaining consistency in how matters are handled across practice areas.“Our focus has been on building thoughtfully in the Capital Region, staying closely connected to the needs of the clients and communities we serve,” said Michael Macomber, Chief Executive Officer of Tully Rinckey PLLC.That approach is supported by internal coordination aimed at ensuring clients receive a consistent experience across all practice areas.“Recognition like this reflects the consistency our team maintains across the Capital Region,” said Graig Cortelyou, Chief Operating Officer of Tully Rinckey PLLC. “The goal is simple, ensure every client receives a reliable, high-quality experience from start to finish.”The Best of the Capital Region honor adds to previous recognitions the firm has received from the Times Union, including being named a Top Workplace. The firm was also recently named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Albany Business Review and Buffalo Business First.For more information on Tully Rinckey PLLC and its employees, please contact Scott Brewster at (518) 640-1261 or via email at sbrewster@tullylegal.com

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