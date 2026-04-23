Forensic Discovery Combines Digital Forensics and eDiscovery Under One Roof

Single-vendor firm delivers forensic collection, eDiscovery, and expert testimony for litigation teams across 40+ U.S. cities

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forensic Discovery , a national provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery services, helps law firms, corporate legal teams, and businesses handle complex litigation, internal investigations, and regulatory matters. With more than 100 years of combined team experience and over 1,250 clients served, the firm delivers forensic collection, hosted review, and expert testimony through a single-vendor model built to reduce cost, shorten timelines, and protect the defensibility of digital evidence.Managing separate vendors for forensics and eDiscovery during time-sensitive matters creates delays, increases costs, and introduces gaps in the chain of custody. Forensic Discovery addresses that challenge by handling the full Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) workflow internally - from forensically sound data collection through AI-assisted hosted review and final production.The firm's digital forensics services cover computer forensics, mobile device forensics, cloud-based data collection, forensically sound email preservation, and detailed forensic analysis and reporting. Its examiners hold credentials including CCE, CCCE, CECFE, and ACE certifications. Several have been accepted as expert witnesses in both federal and state courts, providing testimony at depositions, trials, and arbitration proceedings.On the eDiscovery side, Forensic Discovery provides data preservation and collection, hosted review powered by artificial intelligence, and production services aligned with industry standards. This integrated approach gives litigation teams a single point of contact and a documented chain of custody across every phase of a matter - from the initial litigation hold through final production.The company serves clients in more than 40 cities across the United States, with offices in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and California. Its client roster includes Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government entities. The firm serves clients nationwide, with coverage extending beyond its office locations.The team has analyzed more than 260 terabytes of data across over 1,250 client engagements - experience that shows in how the firm approaches collection, prepares findings for review, and presents evidence in court.Forensic Discovery has earned industry recognition including the "Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year" award from Legal Tech Breakthrough and a spot on the Security Top 10 Digital Forensics Consulting Services Companies list.The firm's work spans several practice areas where digital evidence plays a central role:Employee misconduct and data theft investigationsWire fraud and business email compromise responseIntellectual property theft analysisComplex commercial litigation supportFull-lifecycle eDiscovery from preservation through productionForensic Discovery also emphasizes transparent, predictable pricing - a direct response to the billing uncertainty that law firms and corporate legal departments often face when working with forensic and eDiscovery vendors.Law firms and corporate legal teams can schedule a free consultation by calling (866) 458-4993 or visiting https://forensicdiscovery.expert/contact/ About Forensic DiscoveryForensic Discovery is a national digital forensics and eDiscovery firm with offices in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and California. The company provides forensically sound data collection, eDiscovery hosted review, forensic analysis, and expert testimony for law firms, businesses, and corporate legal departments. With more than 100 years of combined team experience, over 1,250 clients served, and 260+ terabytes of data analyzed, Forensic Discovery delivers defensible results through a single-vendor model that covers the full EDRM workflow. The firm serves clients in more than 40 cities across the United States. For more information, visit forensicdiscovery.expert.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.