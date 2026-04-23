Saint Leo University and Custom Technology Solutions Launch AI-Powered Intelligence Platform for Higher Ed Leaders

ST. LEO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Leo University and Custom Technology Solutions LLC (CTS) announced the launch of CogniEdu , a proprietary AI intelligence platform built exclusively for universities and higher education institutions.Saint Leo serves as the inaugural deployment partner, positioning the university among the first in the country to provide its leadership team with a unified, real-time view of the data behind every major decision.Higher education is navigating one of the most demanding environments in its history, marked by a shrinking pool of traditional college-age students, increasing uncertainty around tuition revenue, and heightened expectations from boards. Despite this, many leadership teams are still making critical decisions using data that is weeks old by the time it reaches them.CogniEdu is designed to close that gap. The platform integrates an institution’s existing student information, financial, learning management, and CRM into a single intelligence environment. The result is a real-time view of institutional performance that enables presidents, chief financial officers, enrollment leaders, and boards to make informed decisions with speed and confidence.“For years, we have been making decisions about our institution’s future using information that arrived too late to influence outcomes,” said Dr. Jim Burkee, President of Saint Leo University. “With CogniEdu, our leadership team now has real-time visibility into enrollment, finances, and program performance. That shifts the quality of our conversations and allows us to act with greater clarity and confidence.”“We have over 20 years of experience building business intelligence systems for the corporate sector where delayed or bad decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate information carry immediate financial consequences,” said Nadeem Mazhar, CEO of Houston-based Custom Technology Solutions. “When I began working with higher education, I expected to find similar infrastructure. Instead, I found institutions with vast amounts of data but limited ability to use it at the moment decisions need to be made. CogniEdu was developed specifically for higher education, with a focus on how universities actually operate and what their leaders need in real time.”Most universities are data-rich but business intelligence-poor. They operate on systems that generate enormous amounts of institutional data but do not connect in ways that support real-time decision-making. Institutional research teams work diligently to bridge that gap, but the reports they produce are often outdated by the time they reach decision-makers. By then, the window for effective action may have already closed.The consequences of that lag are intensifying. The Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education projects that the national population of high school graduates peaked in 2025 and will decline steadily in the years ahead. As a result, CFOs are modeling scenarios they have never faced before, and boards are demanding current, actionable data rather than retrospective reporting.About CogniEduCogniEdu delivers real-time institutional intelligence through five integrated capabilities:• Business intelligence dashboards that surface insights across departments without requiring data requests.• Financial modeling and scenario planning tools that connect enrollment data to budget outcomes.• Predictive enrollment analytics that identify yield risk before it impacts headcount.• AI-driven revenue forecasting to support forward-looking strategic planning.• Board governance dashboards that provide trustees with auditable, real-time data.The platform is cloud-native, SOC 2 compliant, and integrates with major academic enterprise systems with minimal disruption. Role-based access ensures security where users see only the information relevant to their responsibilities. CogniEdu is available immediately. Institutions interested in a personalized demonstration can visit cogniedu.net.About Saint Leo UniversityFounded in 1889, Saint Leo University is a leading Catholic Benedictine institution serving learners of all backgrounds and ages with a commitment to excellence, community, and respect. The nonprofit university is known for providing a values-based education in the liberal arts tradition and a community of belonging for those who seek a greater purpose in life. Saint Leo University is regionally accredited and offers a campus in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, regional education centers, and online programs. Learn more at saintleo.edu.About CTSCustom Technology Solutions is a Houston-based enterprise technology firm with 25 years’ experience in building supply chain, financial, and business intelligence enterprise systems for both private and public sector organizations. CTS is a recognized leader in Business Intelligence, enterprise AI platforms, and digital transformation. CogniEdu is is CTS’s platform for higher education.

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