HMSDC Announces 2025 Business EXPO: Texas’ Premier Event Driving Supplier Inclusion and Economic Growth

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houston Minority Supplier Development Council (HMSDC) proudly announces the 2025 Business EXPO , one of Texas’ largest and most influential small and diverse business trade fairs. This two-day event will bring together the region’s most dynamic corporations, government agencies, and diverse businesses to create transformative partnerships, advance supplier inclusion, and drive real business results. “This year’s EXPO will not only showcase opportunities for small and diverse businesses but also foster meaningful collaborations with corporations and governmental entities committed to equity and inclusion in their supply chains,” said Ingrid Robinson, HMSDC President & CEO.For more than 50 years, HMSDC has been at the forefront of growing Houston’s diverse business community. Today, 30% of all companies formed in the Houston metro area that are less than two years old are minority-owned, and HMSDC-certified businesses contribute nearly 2% of Houston’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Business EXPO continues this legacy by providing unmatched opportunities for diverse suppliers to scale, innovate, and compete in global markets.HMSDC’s Board Chair, David W. Wilson of Accenture stated, “We are building a platform where innovation meets opportunity, one that drives measurable economic impact by creating jobs, expanding business capacity, and channeling billions of dollars back into communities through diverse supplier partnerships.” The chair of HMSDC’s EXPO Committee, Richard Miles, of J. Archer Insurance Company (a certified MBE) added, “This is the opportunity for us to multiply the impact of the work we do every day. We want to help small businesses land big deals!”Expo Highlights Include:• Business Opportunity Exchange: The centerpiece of EXPO, where hundreds of business leaders gather to create connections that translate into contracts.• CPO Summit: An exclusive forum for Chief Procurement Officers to engage in peer-to-peer discussions on advancing supplier inclusion and procurement excellence.• Matchmaking Sessions: Curated connections designed to spark strategic partnerships between small businesses and buying entities.• Spot Bid Fair: Real-time opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) to competitively bid on contracts with state agencies.• Educational Workshops & Panels: Practical sessions focused on scaling businesses, navigating procurement landscapes, accessing capital, and innovating in competitive markets.• Lender’s Lane: Meet with potential traditional and non-traditional lenders for funding with competitive rates and fees.• Networking Reception: Opportunities for attendees to strengthen relationships and build long-term collaborations.• Recognition of Excellence: Honoring small minority businesses and recognizing corporations implementing best/next practices. The winners of these prestigious awards are luminaries, whose accomplishments resonate with the spirit of limitless possibilities.As America’s most diverse metropolitan area and a global hub for energy, aerospace, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing, Houston provides unprecedented opportunities for small and diverse businesses. HMSDC’s Business EXPO amplifies this impact, channeling millions of dollars in procurement opportunities back into communities and fueling generational wealth.Sponsors for this year’s Expo include Amazon, CenterPoint Energy, Chevron ConocoPhillips, Fluor, HEB, JPMorgan Chase, METRO, Shell and Turner Construction, just to name a few.Registration is now open at https://hmsdc.lead2rev.com/portal/events/2331 . Sponsorship opportunities are also available for corporations and organizations that wish to demonstrate their leadership in supplier inclusion.About HMSDCThe Houston Minority Supplier Development Council exemplifies excellence in fostering meaningful connections between corporate members and Minority Business Enterprises, ensuring mutual growth and opportunity. Our vision is to be a model of innovation, setting the highest standards for collaboration and success in the greater Houston business community.

