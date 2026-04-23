Advancing Autonomous Supply Chains: Pluto7’s Planning in a Box - Pi Agent Featured in Google Cloud Next ’26 keynote

Pluto7’s Pi Agent featured in Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace at Google Cloud Next ’26 for autonomous supply chain execution

Today’s enterprises require systems that can act, not just dashboards. Pi Agent fills this gap, helping organizations shift from static planning to continuous execution similar to a ride-sharing app.” — Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7 is proud to announce that its Planning in a Box - Pi Agent is a featured solution in Google Cloud’s new Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery. This collaboration offers Pluto7’s autonomous supply chain innovations to millions of Gemini Enterprise users worldwide, representing a significant stride toward "Planning 3.0" and autonomous enterprise operations.Transitioning to Autonomous ExecutionPluto7’s Pi Agent moves beyond basic chatbots by orchestrating more than 50 specialized sub-agents. These agents handle inventory optimization, demand planning, and production workflows, allowing manufacturing and supply chain teams to transition from reactive models to continuous execution. Integrated natively within Gemini Enterprise, the Pi Agent functions as a command center, processing complex signals and executing strategies in under a minute for specific use cases. Ranked in the top 3 of the Analytics & Manufacturing A2A category in Google Cloud Marketplace, the Pi Agent is a market leader in AI-driven execution.Unlike legacy software or standard SaaS models that often rely on manual intervention, Pluto7’s Pi Agent creates a "System of Action". It operates within the customer’s cloud environment to convert passive data insights into active enterprise decisions.Delivering Measurable ResultsThe deployment of Planning in a Box – Pi Agent has consistently delivered:1. Accelerated decision cycles for near-instant responsiveness.2. Inventory optimization to decrease carrying costs.3. Stronger demand-supply alignment to reduce value chain disruptions.These results enable businesses to construct efficient and adaptive supply chains that remain resilient in volatile markets.Enabling Action Across the EnterpriseWhile the Pi Agent focuses on real-time decisions, Operations in a Box offers a complete AI Agentic workforce by combining Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise. It is one of only 11 machine learning A2A agents currently on the Google Marketplace. By extending orchestration into Sales, Finance, HR, and Marketing, Pluto7 enables cross-functional execution. This marketplace presence also speeds up IT procurement, accelerating purchasing cycles by as much as 50% for end customers.Supporting Google Cloud’s VisionPluto7’s inclusion in this ecosystem supports Google’s vision for scalable, specialized AI agents , defined by:1. Solutions tailored for specific business roles.2. Enterprise-grade governance and security controls.3. Smooth integration with existing infrastructure.Utilizing A2A protocols and Model Context Protocol (MCP), Pluto7’s agents operate securely alongside existing tools. Supported by Google Cloud’s safeguards like Agent Gateway and Model Armor, Pluto7 ensures data is secure and remains fully governed.Expanding Partner Ecosystem:Pluto7 is rapidly growing its partner network to drive scale in 2026. With over 150 pre-built connectors, Pluto7 integrates with major systems like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and Snowflake. This ecosystem ensures the Pi Agent can unify data across any IT environment, creating a harmonized system of action.Learn MoreDiscover more about the Pi Agent and start a trial by requesting a demo or visiting the Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery.About Pluto7: A premier Google Cloud Partner, Pluto7 builds AI and analytics solutions for business transformation. Through Planning in a Box, Pluto7 enables autonomous intelligence across Manufacturing, Retail, CPG, and Hi-Tech sectors.

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