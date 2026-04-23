$237.7 Million Recovered for New Yorkers in 2025

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State agencies secured over $237.7 million in recoveries and restitution for consumers in 2025, building on the Governor’s efforts to strengthen consumer protections and put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets. The New York State Department of Financial Services, Department of Public Service, Department of Labor and the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection helped thousands of New Yorkers and returned meaningful relief through enforcement, complaint resolution and oversight of consumer issues statewide.

“New York State has taken decisive action to protect consumers and keep affordability front and center using every tool available to deliver real results to hardworking families,” Governor Hochul said. “Through strong enforcement by our state agencies, we’ve advanced fairness, transparency, and consumer protections to put New Yorkers first.”

In 2025, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) worked to resolve a record 51,000 complaints from New Yorkers. DFS staff worked directly with consumers to resolve disputes, investigate claim denials and hold financial institutions accountable. New Yorkers who need assistance with disputes involving banks, insurance companies or other financial service providers can visit dfs.ny.gov/complaint or call (800) 342-3736.

New York State Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said, “DFS works every day to ensure access to quality and affordable financial services, protect against fraud and abuse, and secure restitution when a consumer is harmed. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership we will continue to build a more equitable and affordable financial system that serves all New Yorkers.”

In 2025, the Department of Public Service (DPS) held more than 97 public statement hearings and meetings, attended by thousands of New Yorkers, and received 41,871 public comments in hundreds of proceedings that played a key role in decision-making. The Public Service Commission issued 758 orders, and the DPS fielded 75,000 customer contacts and filed 51,203 public documents. The DPS participated in 181 outreach events.

Additionally, the DPS’s Office of Consumer Services returned $22.8 million to customers who filed complaints against utilities, an increase of 75 percent from 2024. The Public Service Commission also reported $28.9 million in financial penalties against five utilities for failing to meet 2024 customer service standards. The Commission secured $14.3 million cumulatively from utility shareholders in enforcement proceedings against utilities that violated the Public Service Law, orders, or regulations.

The DPS Office of Consumer Services monitors the number and types of complaints received against all utilities operating in New York State to ensure that utilities fulfill their obligation to provide effective customer service in compliance with the laws, rules, regulations and policies. Each month, the Office makes public a detailed overview of complaint activity and utility responsiveness that is informative to both consumers and utility companies (visit dps.ny.gov and search for matter no. 19-00950).

New York State Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “Protecting New York’s utility consumers is at the core of the Department of Public Service’s mission and I am proud of the strong enforcement actions and oversight our team delivers every day. From holding companies accountable to ensuring safe, reliable, and affordable service, our work reflects an unwavering commitment to fairness and transparency.”

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) recovered over $35 million in lost wages and collected $2.2 million in penalties from wage theft-related cases in 2025. The funds were recovered from more than 5,000 employers and represent the highest annual amount since 2015. Since Governor Hochul took office in 2021, NYSDOL has recovered and returned more than $130 million to nearly 125,000 workers.

As part of Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to protect the paychecks of New Yorkers, her Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Enacted Budget expanded NYSDOL’s authority to issue warrants and seize financial assets to enforce unpaid wage theft orders. These new enforcement strategies, coupled with updated procedures including the use of mediations, subpoenas and establishing strict deadlines, contributed to the wage recovery milestone.

In 2023, Governor Hochul signed the Wage Theft Accountability Act, which made wage theft a form of larceny and allowed prosecutors to seek stronger criminal penalties against employers who steal wages from workers. The Wage Theft Task Force, a coordinated effort between the New York State Department of Labor, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the New York State Insurance Fund, Offices of District Attorneys statewide, and the New York City Department of Investigation, was initially focused on getting justice for construction workers in cases involving wage theft, fraud, and safety hazards. The Task Force continues to make referrals to local District Attorneys and works in collaboration with our law enforcement partners when appropriate. Governor Hochul’s FY 2026-2027 proposed budget allocates $5 million in new annual funding to support district attorneys in rural jurisdictions to take on more criminal wage theft investigations.

NYSDOL’s Wage Theft Investigation Dashboard provides comprehensive information on wage violation cases, wages returned to workers, and penalties assessed. Anyone who suspects they may be the victim of wage theft is encouraged to call the Wage Theft Hotline at 833-910-4378 or visit NYSDOL’s Wage Theft Hub.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “New Yorkers work hard for their paychecks and deserve to be paid every dollar earned. The New York State Department of Labor is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to prevent and recover wage theft. I thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for giving the Department additional enforcement tools that helped New Yorkers receive what is rightfully owed to them and will help us continue to advance our fight against wage theft.”

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides education, advocacy and mediation services to help consumers make informed decisions and protect themselves from fraud and unfair business practices.

DOS assisted over 27,000 New York households with a variety of marketplace disputes through its Consumer Assistance Program, returning nearly $2.7 million to consumers, and participated in 331 consumer education events and presentations to approximately 110,486 consumers across all 10 regions of the state. In addition, DOS’s Do Not Call investigation and enforcement work resulted in settlements with 18 telemarketing companies and the collection of more than $1.8 million in fines, and its Utility Intervention Unit advanced cost effective and quality electric, gas, telephone and cable service by representing consumers at 23 utility rate and policy proceedings before State and federal regulators.

The top five categories of consumer complaints received by DOS in 2025 included:

Business Policies & Practices: Complaints related to a retailer’s policies and practices, such as return policies, gift cards and certificates, credit card surcharges, advertising, restocking fees and refunds for damaged goods. Automobiles & Recreational Vehicles: Complaints related to the purchase and leasing of new and used automobiles, vehicle warranties, repairs, towing, and recreational vehicles and boats. Merchandise & Products: Complaints related to merchandise pricing, labeling, and safety, as well as products that did not meet consumers' expectations. Professional Services: Complaints related to billing or quality of services from licensed businesses and professionals, such as medical providers, spas and salons, and real estate brokers and agents. Orders & Delivery: Complaints related to the order and delivery of goods purchased, including missing items, incorrect items received, late or delayed delivery or items never shipped.

The DOS Division of Consumer Protection's mission is to assist, protect, educate and represent consumers in an ever-changing economy. The Division of Consumer Protection works hard to assist individuals aggrieved in the marketplace through its complaint mediation efforts, along with educating the public on marketplace scams, and advocating consumers' interest before legislative and regulatory bodies.

For free consumer assistance, visit dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection or call the Consumer Assistance Helpline at (800) 697-1220.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “New York consumers work hard for their families and they are aware that New York has nation-leading utility consumer protection laws available to help protect them from unscrupulous practices. The Division of Consumer Protection and the Utility Intervention Unit offer vital tools to assist consumers in many areas, including in reducing their energy bills, enhanced safeguards against high rates and making utility companies accountable to ensure reliable and affordable services throughout the state.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “Protecting New Yorkers means making sure people are treated fairly and get what they’re owed. These recoveries show that when we enforce the law and hold bad actors accountable, we can deliver real relief for working families. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and our state agencies for their continued commitment to this work, and to the advocates and workers who speak up and make accountability possible.”