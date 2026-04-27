Dark Watch Launches Integration to Improve Therapist Safety in Service-Based Platforms

The integration adds real-time safety intelligence to booking and payment workflows to help prevent high-risk interactions.

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Watch , the embedded safety intelligence layer for modern commerce, today announced that it is now live with a leading service-based platform, introducing a proactive safety capability designed to help prevent assaults and high-risk incidents in therapist-client environments.Service-based businesses—particularly in wellness, spa, and personal care settings—often involve private, one-on-one interactions between staff and clients. While these environments are built on trust, they can also expose therapists to elevated risk, including inappropriate behavior, harassment, boundary violations, and, in some cases, physical assault. Despite this, most booking and payment systems provide little visibility into potential risk before an appointment begins.Historically, businesses have relied on reactive measures—incident reporting and post-event response. The Dark Watch integration shifts that model upstream, enabling businesses to identify potential risk signals before an appointment is confirmed or a client arrives.“Security in service-based environments has historically been reactive—and that’s no longer acceptable,” said Noel Thomas, CEO of Dark Watch. “Therapists operate in one-on-one settings where the risk is real and expectations are changing. Businesses shouldn’t have to choose between experience and protection. Dark Watch embeds security directly into the booking and payment layer, delivering real-time risk mitigation at the moment it matters most. The result is a new standard of care—one that protects therapists, strengthens brand trust, and delivers measurable safety benefits without disrupting the client experience.”Through the integration, Dark Watch’s intelligence layer is embedded directly into booking and payment workflows. As appointments are scheduled, the system evaluates risk signals to identify patterns associated with unsafe behavior or interactions that warrant additional review.This enables discreet, real-time insights at the moment of booking—before a therapist is assigned, before a client arrives, and before a potentially unsafe interaction occurs.For operators, this creates a new layer of protection: improving therapist safety, increasing confidence when interacting with new clients, reducing incidents, and supporting staff retention in roles where safety concerns can drive turnover.By embedding directly into the platform layer, businesses can adopt proactive safety without adding friction or requiring new tools. The system operates quietly in the background, preserving the client experience while enhancing staff protection.As awareness grows around therapist safety in one-on-one service environments, proactive protection is becoming a critical expectation—and an emerging standard of care. Dark Watch’s technology is expanding across multiple platforms, establishing a new standard: protecting therapists and staff before the interaction begins.About Dark WatchDark Watch delivers an embedded safety intelligence layer for payment platforms, financial institutions, and real-world commerce systems. The platform leverages advanced AI and proprietary intelligence sources to identify risk signals tied to unsafe behavior, harassment patterns, and high-risk interactions—before transactions occur.

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