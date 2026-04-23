AAA Organized Plumbing Launches Discount Program for Veterans and First Responders in Ukiah, CA

Logo of AAA Organized Plumbing

The Ukiah-based plumbing company extends exclusive savings to military veterans, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAA Organized Plumbing , a licensed plumbing contractor serving Mendocino, Lake, and Sonoma Counties, has formalized a discount program for military veterans, active-duty service members, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians. The program applies across the company's full range of residential and commercial plumbing services and is available to eligible customers throughout the company's 20-plus-community service area in Northern California.Mendocino County maintains a dedicated Veterans Services Office with locations in Ukiah, Fort Bragg, and Willits, reflecting the region's significant veteran population. For many of these households, unexpected plumbing repairs represent an unplanned financial burden. The discount program from AAA Organized Plumbing is structured to reduce that pressure with tangible savings on services ranging from emergency plumbing and drain cleaning to water heater installation and sewer line repair."People who serve their communities, whether in uniform overseas or as first responders here at home, deserve the same reliability and respect they extend to others," said a company representative at AAA Organized Plumbing in Ukiah, CA . "This program is a straightforward way for us to give something back to the people who keep this county safe."To access the discount, eligible customers are asked to mention the program when scheduling service. The company holds California Contractor License #1118193 and operates with fully licensed and insured technicians. Most service calls are completed in a single visit, and the team maintains 24/7 availability for emergencies, including nights, weekends, and holidays. Upfront pricing is provided before any work begins, with no additional fees added after job completion.The program covers the breadth of the company's service catalog, including hydro jetting, repiping, gas line services, water treatment and filtration, trenchless sewer repair, and tankless water heater installation. Veterans and first responders in communities such as Willits, Fort Bragg, Lakeport, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, and the greater Ukiah area are encouraged to contact the company directly to confirm current program details before scheduling.Homeowners and business operators in the region who qualify can reach AAA Organized Plumbing at (707) 621-8282 or visit the company website to schedule a service appointment.AAA Organized Plumbing is a locally owned, licensed plumbing contractor based in Ukiah, California, holding CA License #1118193. Founded on a commitment to honest communication, upfront pricing, and quality workmanship, the company serves residential and commercial customers across more than 20 communities in Mendocino, Lake, and Sonoma Counties. Services include drain cleaning, emergency plumbing, water heater installation, sewer line repair, hydro jetting, repiping, gas line services, water treatment and filtration, and trenchless sewer repair. The company maintains 24/7 emergency availability and backs all work with a workmanship guarantee. Learn more at https://aaaorganizedplumbing.com ###Media ContactAAA Organized PlumbingAddress: 1252 Airport Park Blvd STE A4, Ukiah, CA 95482Phone: (707) 621-8282Website: https://aaaorganizedplumbing.com/

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