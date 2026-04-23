Kasm Technologies Enhances Kasm Workspaces Platform to Secure Remote Access for Operational Technology (OT) Environments

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasm Technologies today announced Kasm for OT, designed specifically for industrial operators who need a platform to securely connect people, technology and systems, without disrupting existing operations.Operators across manufacturing, energy, utilities, and critical infrastructure increasingly require remote access for engineering teams, operators, cybersecurity staff, and third-party vendors. However, most OT environments rely on a fragmented collection of vendor tools, legacy remote access solutions, and custom workflows that were never designed for secure, modern connectivity.Kasm Workspaces addresses this challenge by providing a single unified platform for secure operational access, allowing organizations to manage remote access to OT systems without replacing existing infrastructure or introducing operational risk.“Kasm Workspaces allows OT teams to modernize access and capabilities without disrupting the environments they depend on,” said Justin Carlson, Chief Strategy Officer, Kasm Technologies. “Our platform is built for non-disruptive modernization, enabling organizations to wrap secure remote access around existing OT infrastructure through browser-isolated workspaces with zero persistence. By streaming isolated environments directly to the browser, operators, engineers, and third-party vendors can safely interact with industrial systems without exposing the underlying network or leaving residual data behind. This approach allows organizations to migrate access workflows gradually, without rip-and-replace projects or being forced to upgrade legacy technologies, while strengthening security across operational environments.”Meet OT Environments Where They AreIndustrial organization prioritize uptime and cannot tolerate disruptive technology rollouts or major infrastructure changes. Kasm Workspaces enables phased enablement of secure access capabilities, allowing organizations to deploy modern access controls gradually while preserving existing OT architectures.A Unified Platform Beyond AccessAs a Platform, Kasm for OT is a multi-use case secure workspace that can accommodate existing needs around jump boxes as well as advanced capabilities for cyber threat detection and response. Beyond just access, operators can leverage hundreds of applications, a wide array of desktop infrastructure configurations, and enterprise or general-purpose browsers. Operational environments frequently rely on multiple disconnected access tools across sites, vendors, and system types. Kasm Workspaces consolidates these capabilities into one platform for managing and delivering access across OT environments, simplifying operations for OT and security teams.Vendor-Neutral Integration with Existing SystemsKasm Workspaces is designed to be vendor neutral, enabling organizations to integrate with the industrial technologies and vendor ecosystems already deployed across their environments. The platform can securely deliver access to engineering tools, HMIs, monitoring systems, cybersecurity platforms, and vendor support environments without requiring changes to underlying OT networks. This allows operators to modernize access controls while continuing to use the systems and vendors they rely on for operations.Built for Multi-Site Industrial OperationsThe platform supports true multi-site operational environments, allowing organizations to securely manage access across geographically distributed plants, facilities, and field locations. Kasm Workspaces also supports multi-tenant access, enabling organizations to safely provide controlled access to internal teams, contractors, equipment vendors, and system integrators without exposing the broader operational network. Security controls are enforced within each session, including data loss prevention (DLP) policies that restrict clipboard access, file transfers, and other forms of data movement from operational systems.By streaming isolated, containerized workspaces directly to a web browser, Kasm Workspaces allows users to interact with OT applications and systems without requiring direct network access to critical infrastructure. Sessions are ephemeral and policy-controlled, automatically terminating when work is complete. This approach allows OT teams to maintain strict operational safety and security while enabling the remote access workflows required to support modern industrial operations. With this new OT use case, Kasm Workspaces continues to expand as a unified platform for secure operational access, helping industrial organizations simplify access management, reduce risk, and securely connect the people who keep critical systems running.Kasm Technologies Joins the Level Zero ConferenceKasm Technologies is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the Level Zero OT Cyber Security Conference, where they presented live demonstrations of Kasm for OT, which securely enables remote access across operational technology environments without disruption. In addition to booth demonstrations, Kasm Technologies participated in a conference panel, where Kevin Kumpf and other industry experts shared insights on modernizing secure access for industrial environments."We are honored that Kasm Technologies chose Level Zero as the platform to announce their new offerings in the OT space. Their approach to modernizing secure remote access — delivering isolated, browser-based workspaces that protect critical infrastructure without disrupting existing operations — is exactly the kind of innovation our community needs. Kasm truly understands the unique challenges facing industrial operators today, and we couldn't be more excited to have them here. It's also worth noting that Kasm is one of three sponsoring partners who chose Level Zero this year to unveil new products for the OT cybersecurity space, and that means a great deal to our community." — Derek Harp, Founder & Chairman, Level ZeroAbout Kasm TechnologiesKasm Technologies develops Kasm Workspaces, a container streaming platform that delivers secure browser-based access to desktops, applications, and internal systems. By streaming isolated workspaces directly to a web browser, Kasm Workspaces enables organizations to provide secure access to critical resources from any device while protecting sensitive infrastructure and data.Learn more about Kasm for OT: https://kasm.com/solutions/secure-remote-access/ot

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