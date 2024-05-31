CS2AI Symposium To Focus on Understanding Cybersecurity Standards & Regulations for the Industrial Control Systems Space
Join NSA Control Systems Cybersecurity Directorate + 20 experts who helped create the standards for operating technology (OT) & industrial control systems (ICS)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part of our continuing series of flagship live online ICS/OT Cybersecurity events, the next CS2AI Online Symposium is designed to bring many of the original and current leading minds that are designing, updating, monitoring, and perfecting the rules and guidelines that are defining how our industry sectors operate safely. Join 21 experts who helped create and/or write the cybersecurity standards and regulations for operating technology (OT) & industrial control systems (ICS).
Navigating the evolving landscape of cybersecurity standards, guidelines, and regulations for industrial control systems (ICS and operating technology (OT) presents a burgeoning challenge. Even top-tier organizations and seasoned professionals may require assistance in determining the applicable ones based on factors like location, industry categories, criticalities, supply chain roles, customer profiles, among others. Understanding which standards are obligatory, recommended, or simply beneficial, as well as assessing the true costs of implementation and compliance, is crucial. Managing conflicting priorities due to overlapping regulations and standards necessitates expertise and practical insights.
Join us on Wednesday, June 5, for a CS2AI Symposium delving into these crucial questions and considerations. We're privileged to host founders, visionaries, and esteemed committee members behind leading standards and regulations, offering profound insights. Following plenary sessions, seize the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions in breakout rooms with these experts, allowing you to pose direct queries. Register Here
This event is sponsored by Fortinet, FM Approvals, and Bridewell. (CS)²AI Online™ Symposium: Navigating the Labyrinth: Your guide to ICS/OT Cybersecurity Standards & Regulations, will take place online starting at 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, June 5th. Learn More
This one-of-a-kind event will feature a Keynote by Michael R. Dransfield , Control Systems Cybersecurity Directorate National Security Agency (NSA), an Orientation to Regulations and Standards by Donovan Tindill, and a Historical Perspective of IEC 62443/ISA 99 led by Industry Pioneer, Bryan Singer. These 3 plenary sessions will be followed by 4 Breakout workshops where participants will be able to engage in direct dialogue with the individuals who were instrumental in building the standards they are discussing. Register Here
Event Agenda and Speakers:
1:00 - Welcome
Derek Harp, Founder and Chairman (CS)²AI
Event Host
1:10 - 1:45 - Keynote Speaker
Michael R. Dransfield , Control Systems Cybersecurity Directorate National Security Agency (NSA)
1:45 - 2:30 Orientation to Regulations and Standards focused on OT/ICS/Industry 4.0
Donovan Tindill
Past Chair of CISA ICSJWG
Member ISA-99/62443 Committee
Contributing author to TR62443-2-3:2015
2:30 - 3:30 IEC 62443/ISA 99 - The Historical Perspective
Bryan Singer (Moderator)
Principal Director, Global OT Incident Response Lead at Accenture
Past Chairman ISA-99
Eric Cosman
Current Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 Committee
Johan Nye
Current Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 Committee
Kenneth Titlestad
Director of OT Cybersecurity at Sopra Steria
Member ISA-99/62443 Committee
Chair for the Norwegian Working Group for IEC 62443
3:30 - 5:00 Breakout Workshops
BREAKOUT 1: IEC 62443/ISA 99
Bryan Singer (Moderator)
Eric Cosman
Current Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 Committee
Johan Nye
Current Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 Committee
Kenneth Titlestad
Director of OT Cybersecurity at Sopria Steria
Member ISA-99/62443 Committee
Chair for the Norwegian Working Group for IEC 62443
BREAKOUT 2: NIST CSF & NIST 800-52/82
Jim Gilsinn (Moderator)
NIST CSF and NIST 800-52/82 contributor
Current Co-Chair of ISA/IEC 62443 Series Committee
Past Chair of ISA99 Committee
Past Director of Standards & Practices Board at ISA
Keith Stouffer
Lead author of Special Publication 800-82 Guide to ICS Security
Leads NIST Operational Technology Security Project, developing NIST security standards
Contributor to ISA99, IEC 62443 and NERC CIP security standards
Suzanne Lightman
Senior Advisor at the Computer Security Division of the Information Technology Lab at NIST
Contributor to CSF
Breakout 3: NERC CIP
Patrick Miller (Moderator)
CIP architect
First NERC CIP auditor
Currently active on CIP guidance documents
Shari Gribbin
Legal advisor and lead role in the development of NERC 693 and CIP cyber compliance programs
Co-founder, former Chair and standing member of the National Energy Compliance Forum
Past lead counsel and program advisor for NERC, ISO-RTO and state regulatory cyber and reliability requirements
Joy Ditto
Past President and CEO of the American Public Power Association (APPA)
Past chair of the National Energy Resources Organization,
Past board member for Electrical Safety Foundation International
Mark Johnson-Barbier
Senior Principal Analyst at Salt River Project
Member of INSM standard (CIP-015) drafting team
Carter Manucy
Director, Cybersecurity for NRECA
Past voting member for NERC CIP
Chair for the Cyber Mutual Assistance Compliance Committee
Breakout 4: Workshop on TS SD 1580/82 -2022-01A & IEC TC 63452 (Rails)
Miki Shifman (Moderator)
Future of Mobility & Cybersecurity Expert at World Economic Forum
Contributor to IEC TC 63452 International Standard
Christian Schlehuber
Co-Chair of IEC 63452
Michael Echols, CEO, Max Cybersecurity
Lead of APTA CCSWG
Matthew Dimmick
Member IEC 63452
Sr Security Development Manager STV
Key Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 5
Time: 1:00 pm Eastern
Venue: Online
Register Here
Registration Fee: Thanks to the contributions of our members and sponsors, this event is being made available at no cost to attendees. Today's sponsors include, Fortinet, FM Approvals, and Bridewell.
Why Attend?
The (CS)²AI Online™ Symposium: Navigating the Labyrinth: Your guide to ICS/OT Cybersecurity Standards & Regulations is a unique opportunity for ICS/OT cyber security organizations and professionals to gain valuable insights into a host of practical knowledge and enhance their preparedness against the increasingly frequent attacks on their systems and infrastructure. By learning from experts, examining data, attendees will be better equipped to safeguard their organizations, systems, and clients.
About (CS)²AI
Control System Cyber Security Association International-(CS)2AI: (CS)2AI, is the premier global nonprofit workforce development organization supporting all levels of professionals charged with securing control systems. With over 34,000 members worldwide, we enable members to help members, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges, provide continuing professional education and directly support cyber security professional development.
https://www.cs2ai.org
