Xebia Scales Enterprise AI Systems with Claude

Xebia

Our approach enables clients to apply Claude in ways that fit their specific data environments, operating models and industry requirements so they can implement and scale AI with confidence.” — Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xebia , a global AI-first digital transformation and engineering partner, today announced the continued expansion of its enterprise generative AI capabilities built with Claude, powered by Anthropic. Building on its initial introduction earlier this year, Xebia is helping organizations design and scale AI systems that are secure, governed, and customized to the specific needs of complex enterprise environments.As enterprise generative AI adoption increases, many organizations are moving beyond model access and are focused on implementing AI that aligns with business objectives. Xebia combines engineering expertise, reusable architectures and delivery accelerators with Claude to empower companies to build AI systems that are scalable and designed for real-world use cases.“Enterprises require AI that is secure, governed and purpose built for their business,” said Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia. “Our approach enables clients to apply Claude in ways that fit their specific data environments, operating models and industry requirements so they can implement and scale AI with confidence.”Earlier this year, Xebia introduced its enterprise GenAI ecosystem powered by Claude, powered by Anthropic, to support end-to-end AI adoption across industries. Since then, the company has expanded its delivery model, integrating consulting, architecture, and engineering to embed AI into core business processes and enterprise systems. This strategy connects models, data and workflows in a governed way that supports long-term ROI.Xebia’s approach underscores the increased need by organizations to integrate AI with enterprise data platforms, apply role-based access controls, and support deployment across public cloud, private infrastructure, and hybrid environments.With more than 4,500 professionals across 16 countries, Xebia brings the scale and domain expertise required to deliver enterprise generative AI solutions in complex and regulated industries. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology can apply Claude-powered capabilities to automate document workflows, enhance customer interactions, and improve decision-making across critical operations.In parallel, Xebia continues to invest in workforce enablement, including Anthropic training, through Xebia Academy. Xebia Academy helps organizations build the internal capabilities needed to scale AI responsibly across regions and regulatory environments.About XebiaXebia is a global AI-first, digital transformation, and engineering partner. With over 25 years of experience and a team of 4,500+ professionals across 16 countries, Xebia specializes in Artificial Intelligence, Data and Cloud, Intelligent Automation, and Digital Products and Platforms. With a strong focus on engineering excellence and a people-first culture, they equip organizations to apply emerging technologies that accelerate business innovation and drive sustainable competitive advantage. Xebia leads with a responsible and human-centric approach to AI, ensuring organizations shape a better tomorrow for all.About AnthropicAnthropic PBC is a safety-focused AI company founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic develops the Claude family of large language models with an emphasis on reliability, interpretability and controllability (“constitutional AI”). Claude is designed as an enterprise-grade AI solution, meeting rigorous standards for security and governance.

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