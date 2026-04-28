MediaMint Appoints Michael Mayer as EVP of Media & Entertainment to Help Publishers Modernize Revenue Operations with AI

MediaMint

Industry veteran to help large media and entertainment companies connect workflows, improve execution, and scale more intelligent operations

Michael’s experience will be instrumental as we deepen our work with publishers and platforms and expand how we deliver agentic growth services to the industry.” — Rajeev Butani, CEO and Chairman of MediaMint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , an Agentic Growth Services company, today announced the appointment of Michael Mayer as Executive Vice President of Media & Entertainment. In this role, Mayer will help large media and entertainment companies modernize revenue operations by embedding AI into day-to-day workflows and enabling more connected, data-driven execution across the business.Mayer brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling the systems that power today’s media ecosystem. He has held leadership roles at Turner Broadcasting, NBCUniversal, and Peacock, where he helped design and implement end-to-end revenue and ad operations infrastructure across the media landscape.His appointment reflects MediaMint’s continued investment in helping publishers and media companies evolve beyond fragmented operating models. As organizations face increasing pressure to improve speed, accuracy, and performance without adding complexity or headcount, MediaMint is expanding its ability to deliver agentic growth services that connect systems, streamline execution, and drive measurable outcomes across the revenue lifecycle.“Michael has spent his career building the systems behind modern media businesses, which gives him a practical understanding of both how the industry operates today and where it needs to go next,” said Rajeev Butani, CEO and Chairman of MediaMint. “As media and entertainment companies look to modernize revenue operations, they need more than new tools. They need a partner that can help connect workflows, apply AI in real operating environments, and improve outcomes across the business. Michael’s experience will be instrumental as we deepen our work with publishers and platforms and expand how we deliver agentic growth services to the industry.”At MediaMint, Michael will work with clients to improve how planning, sales, billing, and optimization functions operate together, helping organizations move from siloed, manually intensive processes to more unified and efficient execution models.“Most media organizations do not have a tooling problem. They have a workflow problem,” said Michael Mayer. “Planning, sales, delivery, and billing often operate in silos, which slows execution and limits the value teams get from their data. What is exciting about this moment is the ability to apply AI directly within those workflows to improve speed, accuracy, and decision-making across the revenue lifecycle. That is a meaningful shift for publishers, and a big part of the opportunity at MediaMint.”MediaMint continues to expand its leadership team as it scales its Agentic Growth Services model, combining human expertise with AI and data capabilities to deliver measurable, repeatable outcomes across Media, Marketing, Sales, and Data operations.About MediaMintMediaMint is a global provider of Agentic Growth Services, empowering leading organizations in media, entertainment, retail, and technology sectors to scale front-office operations across Media, Marketing, Sales, and Data. MediaMint also delivers advanced AI and Data engineering capabilities that drive operational excellence. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-a-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and agentic AI assistants to productize services into scalable solutions that deliver measurable, repeatable outcomes. Founded in 2010, MediaMint operates through hubs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, and India, serving publishers, platforms, brands, and agencies as an operating partner for growth. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/

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