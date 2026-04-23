Casa Lighthouse: A Contemporary Art Deco Dialogue with the Atlantic

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Lighthouse is a refined exploration of coastal luxury interior design , conceived by Guidon Studio as a sophisticated response to Miami Beach’s architectural heritage and expansive oceanfront setting. Located in a high-rise condominium overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the project embraces uninterrupted views of the shoreline and skyline while grounding the interior narrative in Miami’s iconic Art Deco lineage. The result is a residence that feels at once timeless and contemporary, merging bold visual gestures with serene livability.Guidon Studio approached Casa Lighthouse with a clear intention: to create an interior that celebrates color, geometry, and texture without overwhelming the natural light and panoramic vistas that define the home. The open-plan living area serves as the project’s core, where floor-to-ceiling windows dissolve boundaries between indoors and out. A neutral base palette of sand-toned porcelain floors and soft wall finishes allows curated furnishings and accents to take center stage. Sculptural pieces, including a Minotti Freeman sectional and Tacchini Pastille side tables, introduce modern elegance while maintaining visual lightness.Color plays a strategic role throughout the home, referencing Art Deco vibrancy in a controlled and contemporary manner. A burnt-orange chevron rug anchors the living space, injecting warmth and rhythm, while accents of olive green and deep blue echo the surrounding natural landscape. In the adjacent reading nook, an olive-toned lounge chair creates an intimate retreat that contrasts with the openness of the main living areas. These moments of chromatic emphasis demonstrate Guidon Studio’s nuanced understanding of balance and proportion in high-end interior design.The kitchen stands as a sculptural focal point, defined by custom cabinetry and an Amalfi Blanco marble wall accent that reflects light and reinforces the home’s coastal elegance. The kitchen seamlessly integrates with the living and dining areas, enabling effortless entertainment. Every detail, from hardware selection to spatial flow, reflects the studio’s commitment to bespoke design solutions tailored to the client’s lifestyle.Private spaces continue the project’s refined narrative. Bedrooms are conceived as tranquil sanctuaries, using layered textures, soft textiles, and muted palettes to promote rest and retreat. The primary suite emphasizes calm sophistication, with carefully framed ocean views and a spa-like bathroom featuring elegant stone finishes and sculptural fixtures. These spaces underscore Guidon Studio’s belief that luxury lies not only in aesthetics, but in comfort and emotional resonance.Casa Lighthouse ultimately exemplifies Guidon Studio’s ability to translate context into design. By honoring Miami Beach’s architectural history while embracing contemporary sensibilities, the project delivers a residential interior that feels both expressive and enduring—an elevated vision of coastal living shaped by artistry, precision, and thoughtful restraint.

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